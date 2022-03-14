With Holi just around the corner, we can't help but be excited to celebrate this colourful festival! While the go-to tradition to celebrate this festival is to play Holi with gulal and pichkari, many people have their own special way to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. But one thing that all Indians have in common is that they love to indulge in sweets during this festival. We all know the classic Holi delicacies by heart - gujiya, thandia, chaat and kulfi! In the spirit of festivities, we have found a special kulfi recipe for you to make at home - kaju malai kulfi.





This delicious and creamy kulfi is so simple to prepare that you and your family will love to make it at home! Kaju malai kulfi is the perfect sweet treat to cool yourself in this hot weather. Thanks to the YouTube based food blogger 'Cook With Parul', we have found a recipe video that lets us easily recreate this delicacy.

Kaju Malai Kulfi: How To Make This Kaju Malai Kulfi Easily

Start by soaking cashew nuts in milk, sugar and cardamom powder. Let it sit for about 30 minutes so that the cashew softens by soaking. Grind this mixture slowly, on pulse. Next, add malai (milk cream)to the mixture. If you don't have fresh malai, you can also add milk powder or fresh cream. Mix this well. At this stage you can add some chopped cashew nuts if you want an extra crunch to the kulfi. Add a pinch os salt, this will enhance the flavour of the kulfi. Pour this mixture in kulfi moulds, cover with foil so that ice doesn't form on top freeze for 30 mins, then add the ice creams stick. Freeze for 4-5 hours.

You can also cover the ready kulfi with some vark (silver foil) if you want the kulfi to look more elegant.





Sounds easy, right?! Make this creamy and easy kaju malai kulfi for your family and celebrate Holi with this sweet treat!





Happy Holi 2022!



