Watch: Shilpa Shetty's 'Mahabinge' To Celebrate 44th Birthday (Ft. Parineeti Chopra And Kunal Kemmu)

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 44th birthday on Saturday, June 8th, 2019. The diva, who currently judges a dance reality show on television, is a bonafide food lover, who also encourages her fans and followers to eat healthy while also indulging themselves. Shetty has always advocated a healthy balance between eating clean and nutritious food and eating what your heart desires. Shilpa Shetty is famous on Instagram for her ostentatious 'Sunday Binge' videos, which she never fails to post every Monday. In these videos, Shetty indulges in a range of greasy or sugary foods, from desserts to deep-fried snacks, giving all her viewers something akin to a sugar rush just by watching the videos. However, she never forgets to post a follow-up fitness video, showing us how she burns all those calories that she consumed during her weekend binge.





Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated her birthday by spoiling herself with some delicious food and desserts at her seemingly favourite Mumbai restaurant The Bastian. Shetty is often seen lunching and brunching at the restaurant on Sundays, as are a number of other Bollywood celebrities. Shetty shared a video of her 'Birthday Binge' on her Instagram page. Present at Shilpa Shetty's birthday brunch yesterday were Bollywood actors Kunal Kemmu and Parineeti Chopra.





Take a look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's birthday special 'Sunday Binge':





Talking about her 'mahabinge', Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram, "Today was death by dessert .. according to me! Soooo much to celebrate.. what the heck!! Will sleep in the gym tomw" (sic). It seems like Shetty really threw caution to the wind and pampered her sweet tooth to the most extreme. The brunch featured blueberry French toast, pancakes, brown butter cookies, donuts and a crazy-looking cake that looks like an explosion of caramel and cream. We'd love to know what Shilpa Shetty did the next day at the gym to burn the ginormous amount of calories she must have devoured at this meal.





Well, we wish the diva a belated happy birthday and hope she continues to inspire us to be a better, fitter and happier version of ourselves!







