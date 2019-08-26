Watch: Spruce Up Your Devilled Eggs With This Easy And Unique Recipe

Recipe: Devilled eggs

We all love eggs for breakfast. The fact it can be cooked and presented in endless ways makes it even more popular. Whip it and cook it to make an omelette or just boil it and gobble it down – it will always taste heavenly in all its forms. However, its prettiest form has to, undisputedly, be devilled eggs. Boiled eggs cut into two halves and stuffed with a creamy filling and attractive topping – eggs just can't look better than this. Devilled eggs are known by many names - picnic eggs, egg mimosa and Russian eggs, dressed eggs etc. This just proves that this dish is popular all over the world with its different region-specific names. The most common way of making devilled eggs is to fill the egg with a mixture of egg yolk and mayonnaise, and sprinkling red chilli pepper and salt over it.





What's the fun of making eggs when you can't experiment, right? Devilled eggs too can be spruced up by variating the egg stuffing. But, devilled eggs are prized for their super easy way of making them. So, without taking away their quality, we are revealing an unmatched recipe of devilled eggs, which will amp up this delicious dish but won't require mush effort and time to make it. This devilled eggs dish is made creamier with cheese slices, crunchier with a dash of onions and tangier with cherry tomatoes. Also, a mix dried Italian herbs, mustard sauce, parsley and tobacco sauce, add in a mish-mash of varied flavours that will level up this otherwise simple dish.

