Watch: This 5-Minute Roasted Murmura Chivda Namkeen Could Be Your Quarantine Snack

In the wake of COVID 19, people are being asked to stay back at home and practice social distancing. As people are spending more and more amount of time indoors, internet is brimming with ideas on how you could make the time productive. Bollywood stars like Rhea Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora are giving a glimpse of their 'quarantine meals' on social media. In times like these, it is advisable to eat at home and not step out to dine-in at restaurants. You can do your bit too to make the most of your self-isolation and eat homemade foods only. And, it need not be a cumbersome affair after all.





In this recipe of Roasted Murmura Chivda Namkeen, Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi tells us how you can make yourself a quick snack with a handful of common ingredients. In this quick recipe, she makes use of roasted murmura or puffed rice, chivda or flattened rice, peanuts and a handful of rustic spices. Since the snack is made at home, you can be doubly sure of the quality of ingredients used and it turns out to be much healthier too. The recipe was posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below. Make sure you practice moderation and don't go overboard you're your portion.

Recipe Video Of Roasted Murmura Chivda Namkeen:









