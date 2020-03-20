This Orange, Turmeric And Ginger Drink May Ward Off Risk Of Seasonal Flu

Highlights Orange is packed with vitamin C

Season change could be an overwhelming affair for many, especially those who aren't particularly blessed with strong immunity. However, there are plenty of natural enforcements that could make the transition slightly easier. Our kitchen is stocked with wonder ingredients that could be your best aides to fight the seasonal infections. Ginger, for instance, is a herb that has always been more than a flavouring agent for our curries. It could boost your digestion, fight inflammation, is a traditional remedy for cold and nausea and is incredible for heart health too. Apart from herbs like ginger and garlic, you could turn your eye towards fruits too. Most of them are loaded with nutrients that could help bolster you from within. For example, orange is plump with antioxidants that may do wonders for your weakened immunity. Additionally, it could help promote weight loss and skin health too! Another kitchen ingredient that has also sort of become a global phenomenon now is haldi. Turmeric or haldi is packed with properties that could be of immense help for matters concerning health, immunity and skin.





Immunity –Boosting Benefits of Ginger

According to the book Healing Foods by DK Publishing, ginger's volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains. It can also lower medication intake in osteoarthritis.”

Immunity-Boosting Benefits Of Orange

Oranges are brimming with vitamin C that naturally boosts your immunity. That's not all; oranges are a treasure of antioxidants. Ascorbic acid and beta-carotene present in oranges play a vital role in fighting free radical activity. Free radical activity takes a toll on immunity, skin and may also increase risk of chronic diseases.





Immunity Boosting Benefits Of Turmeric

Antioxidant activity of curcumin is said to reduce oxidative stress to a great extent. Curcumin is also responsible for haldi's incredible anti-inflammatory properties. Haldi could help heal you from within, and also help ease pain and discomfort that is often tied with these infections. According to studies, haldi may reduce pain and inflammation similar to many popular pain-killers without the common side-effects associated with them.





Antioxidant activity of curcumin is said to reduce oxidative stress to a great extent.





How To Make Orange, Turmeric and Ginger Detox Drink

• 1 large cup of orange juice





• 1/2 tbsp turmeric powder





• 1/2 inch ginger (crushed)





• 1/2 lemon (juiced)





Method:





1. Pour the juice in a blender and add turmeric and ginger.





2. Blend for 30 seconds and then squeeze half lemon.





3. Strain and serve.











Note: Make sure you use fresh home-made orange juice for the drink. Enjoy the freshness of this juice during this season while staying healthy.







