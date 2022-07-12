The flavours of south India have won our hearts already. We now make dosa, idli, sambhar and upma in our own kitchen whenever the craving for south Indian food crawls up. But don't think you've had it all from the vast repertoire of South Indian cuisine. There's so much more left to be explored. Have you ever tried Kerala-style egg chilli curry? If you have, you would know how incredibly easy it is to make at home. But if you haven't, just make it for your next meal with this easy recipe.





Our undying love for south Indian food brought us to this recipe on YouTube. Food vlogger Ananya Banerjee shared the recipe of this delicious Kerala-style egg chilli curry on her YouTube channel. The recipe is so simple to follow that we decided to make it the very instant we saw it. And the result was great.

Kerala-Style Egg Chilli Recipe I How To Make Kerala-Style Egg Chilli:

Here's the step-by-step recipe to make this masaledaar south Indian egg dish:





Step 1- Mark some slits in boiled eggs with a knife.





Step 2 - Sprinkle some turmeric powder and red chilli powder on the eggs, and shallow fry them in hot oil. Remove the eggs.





Step 3 - In the same pan, add shallots, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, black pepper powder, red chilli powder and turmeric powder. Add some water and roast the masalas.

Step 4 - Add back the eggs and some slit green chillies. Stir well so that the eggs are nicely coated with the masala.





Pair Kerala-style egg chilli fry with steamed rice or Malabari Parotta. Click here for the recipe of Malabari Parotta.





You can watch the entire recipe video of Kerala-style egg chilli here:





With eggs and a few common ingredients, you can make this egg dish for your next south Indian meal.