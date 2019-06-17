SEARCH
  • Watch: This Gluten-Free, High-Fibre Snack Recipe Is Perfect To Keep Those Hunger Pangs At Bay

Watch: This Gluten-Free, High-Fibre Snack Recipe Is Perfect To Keep Those Hunger Pangs At Bay

Murukku is a popular South Indian snack, usually made with rice or urad dal batter.

NDTV Food Desk  |  Updated: June 17, 2019 13:45 IST





There's something about crunchy and greasy snacks; if you happen to see them in your vicinity, you have to have them all. We have all finished a pack of chips just because it was lying in our bag; remember that jar of namkeen that you finished in one go? While there's nothing wrong with munching your favourite snacks once in a while, what could be a problem is the kind of snack you choose. Consuming a whole lot of ultra-processed snacks and foods rich in trans-fats could up your cholesterol levels and induce weight gain. Snacking, if done right, could also help you shed a kilo or two. There are so many ways in which you can give your favourite snacks a healthy spin. For instance, this ragi murukku or chakli recipe by Mumbai-based YouTuber Ananya Banerjee, uses high-fibre flour to make this delicious festive snack. She posted the recipe on her YouTube Channel, Chef Ananya Banerjee.

Crunchy and delectable, Ragi Murukku is ideal to keep those hunger pangs at bay. You can enjoy it with your evening tea or pack them for office. They are a hit with children too.  Murukku is a popular South Indian snack, usually made with rice or urad dal batter. However in the recipe, Ananya Banerjee uses ragi flour that is rich in fibre and protein and also happens to be gluten-free. Fibre keeps you full; if you feel full you would naturally binge less and if you do not overeat, you are much more likely to lose that flab too!

Here's the recipe of Ragi Murukku. Let us know how you liked it. 
 

