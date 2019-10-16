Watch: This Idli Manchurian Recipe Is The Ideal Fusion Snack For Your Evening Binge

Idli is so popular that it has gained scores of fans across the world too

Dipping piping hot idli in a bowl of soothing sambhar is our ideal way to start our mornings. But a little bit of creativity never harmed anyone, right? Idli - a puffed, steamed rice snack - is a South Indian sensation. The snack is so popular that it has gained scores of fans across the world too. Idli is dubbed to be one of the healthiest snacks. Since it is steamed, it helps save you many calories. Idli also happens to be fairly versatile; it depends on you how you make the most of it.





In this recipe of Idli Manchurian, famous blogger and YouTuber Manjula Jain schools us how to make the fusion snack in the comfort of our kitchen. Fiery, tangy and delectable, Idli manchurian is sure to strike a chord with both kids and adults, alike. If you have any left-over idlis at home, this is one of the creative ways to put them to use. Toss them in this eclectic mix of veggies and sauce and serve hot. The recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Manjula's Kitchen' is an ideal vegetarian appetiser for house parties, and evenings where you are craving something yummy and zestful. Trust us, this is nothing like anything you have had before. It is so quick and easy to prepare too!





So, what are you waiting for? Don your aprons and get started. Do let us know how you liked the recipe video in the comment section below.



