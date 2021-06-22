We just love having those cheesy, meat or veggie loaded pizzas. Don't we? Pizza is the most popular Italian food among Indians and there's no denying to it. Although pizza has its roots in the Italian cuisine, today, it plays a significant role in defining the Indian food habit. So much so that now we find Indianised version of the pizzas at every nook and corner across the country. And if you dig deeper, you will find some experimental recipes that give pizza a whole new character - omelette pizza, for instance.





As the name suggests, this recipe brings the goodness of pizza and omelette together and leave a strong impression on your palate. Besides, it also eliminates the unnecessary consumption of maida (in form of pizza base), thanks to the omelette. Here, omelette works as the base instead of regular pizza base. Sounds interesting, right? So, without further ado, let's find the recipe.





How To Make Omelette Pizza | Omelette Pizza Recipe:

All you need for this dish are - eggs, onion, capsicum, black pepper, chilli flakes, oregano, pizza sauce, and cheese - and just 15 minutes. That's it. Take a look at the recipe:

Take eggs in a bowl.

Add black pepper, salt, red chilli flakes, oregano and mix everything together.

Add oil in a pan and add onion and capsicum and sauté for 3-4 minutes. Keep them aside.

Now, fry the whisked eggs until golden brown in colour.

Place the omelette on a baking pan and spread pizza sauce on it.

Now, spread grated cheese, fried vegetables, sprinkle oregano, chilli flakes, black pepper powder.

Bake at 180degree Celsius for 10 minutes.

Very simple, right? This can be the perfect and quickest alternative to resort to satiate your pizza cravings.





Watch the complete recipe video in the header section.