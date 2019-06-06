Watch: This Toothsome And Healthy Instant Rava Pizza Is Ideal For Those On A Diet

Who is not a fan of pizza? From kids to adults, nobody minds a slice of this cheesy delight. Whether it is a movie night, or just a lazy day where nobody really wants to cook, you know you can always throw your favourite veggies and cheese on a pizza base and bake yourself a fresh pizza. Incidentally, the history of pizza is a very humble one. According to legends, to soften their breads, Italians laced it with some cheese. This is how apparently your favourite pizza was born. Over the years, it acquired an elaborate make-up. In today's time, we often club it in the league of junk food. But you know what's the best part about pizza is? It is the room it provides you to explore and experiment. If you find the toppings to be too greasy, replace them with fresh veggies. Don't like the carb-dense base? Use healthier bread instead.





In this rava/suji pizza recipe, Mumbai-based food blogger and YouTuber Alpa Modi tries to give her pizza a slightly healthy makeover by using the semolina flour for the base. You can choose to mix and match with the toppings and make it as simple or loaded as you want to make it. Semolina is teeming with many health benefits. It is packed with B vitamins, iron, folate and magnesium. It is a much healthy alternative to the fat-inducing maida. Top your pizza with some chilli flakes and oregano and you are good to go!

Here' the recipe of Rava Pizza:















