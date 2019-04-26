How To Make Low-Fat Pasta In White Sauce Without Cheese And Butter 

Fat-free pasta made with mushrooms and semolina

Highlights Regular pasta is made with white sauce, which is unhealthy

Fat-free pasta can be made without cheese or butter

Sooji and mushrooms make a creamy paste for healthy pasta

Nothing warms the soul like creamy, velvety white sauce pasta in a bowl. The creamier it is, the better. Though, this typical Italian dish does not bode well with our fitness goals. It's almost impossible to resist gorging it all down. Regular pasta made with white sauce is full of fat-increasing ingredients - refined flour, butter, cream and of course, cheese. While pasta is best eaten with all the guilt-ridden fats intact, it can wreak havoc for your waistline. Too much fat and carbs can also cause other health problems like high cholesterol and indigestion. If you are on a weight loss spree, you'll understand the perils of indulgence, even if it's not too often.





White sauce is defamed for its unhealthy ingredients. Also called bechamel, it is made with the roux of butter and refined white flour. Milk and cheese is added to it to make it saucy and cheesy. Shying away from tempting pasta can be heart-wrenching but you really don't have to do it anymore. Here, we share a wonder recipe of 'Mushroom Pasta', which is fat-free and equally delicious without cheese and butter.











Mushrooms naturally possess meaty and creamy texture. And, refined white flour (maida) is replaced with semolina (sooji). The regular pasta is also replaced with healthier whole wheat or semolina version, but, it's totally your call to do so. It is a one-pan dish and white sauce is not made separately as it may require extra oil.







(Also Read: 11 Easy Penne Pasta Recipes To Try At Home)





Low-fat mushroom pasta without cheese and butter





Low-Fat Mushroom Pasta In White Sauce Recipe

Ingredients -





2 onions

7-8 crushed garlic cloves

200 gms whole wheat or sooji pasta (boiled)

250 gms mushrooms

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons sooji flour

9-10 olives

Salt and pepper to taste





How to make it -





Step 1: Chop the onions coarsely and crush the garlic pods.

Step 2: Wash the mushrooms and separate the stems. Cut the base of the stems and chop both mushroom caps and the stems.

Step 3: Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a deep-walled pan. Put garlic and let it turn slightly brown.

Step 4: Add the onions and wait till they turn light brown.

Step 5: Now add the mushrooms and cook them for 5 minutes till they start releasing their own water. Add salt and black pepper.

Step 6: Add sooji and mix it thoroughly with the mushrooms and onions. Roast sooji till it soaks in the water and starts changing its colour.

Step 7: Pour milk and combine all the ingredients well. Sprinkle some oregano and chilli flakes and let the milk come to boil.

Step 8: Turn off the gas. Muddle the olives, add the sauce to the boiled pasta and serve.











(Also Read: Eating Pasta Is Good For Health, Experts Suggest)





This lush and milky low-fat pasta will grab a special place in your weight loss diet chart. Another thing you'll love about it is that it's pretty simple and quick to make. Try this recipe and you will never put cheese and butter in your pasta again.







