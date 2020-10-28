Watch: Tips To Make Halwai-Style Soft Bombay Halwa At Home

Festive season is here and a string of festivals are lined up back-to-back. It is that time of the year when we pack our pantry with different types of sweet and savoury food items (namkeen). While some dishes are made at home, other food items are bought from the favourite halwai in town. However, this year amidst the on-going Coronavirus, people are being extra cautious about getting food from outside. Instead, they are preparing almost everything at home. From kaju barfi to jalebi - people have been seen trying hands on almost every dish.





Keeping this in mind, we bring you the recipe of famous Karachi halwa (or Bombay Halwa) that you can easily make at home with some basic tips and tricks. For the unversed, this sweetmeat stands out in the lot for its bright and vibrant orange colour that is generally obtained from saffron strands. Unlike the regular halwa, Karachi halwa doesn't have grainy texture; it is rather gelatinous in nature. Desi ghee and dry fruits elevate the taste and flavour of the sweet dish. Karachi halwa makes for an ideal gifting item during the festivities.

In this recipe, shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul', all she used are corn flour, water, sugar, ghee, lemon juice, cardamom powder and food colour. Alongside the recipe, she also shared a few hacks to make the halwa as soft and chewy as your favourite sweet shop. So, before getting into the recipe, let's find out the tips.





Tips To Make Halwai-Style Soft Karachi Halwa:

Measurement is the key. Always measure all the ingredients in one single cup to get them in right quantity.

While making the batter (corn flour slurry), do not pour all the ingredients at one go. Pour the water slowly to avoid formation of lumps.

Always grease the bowl with ghee before setting halwa.

Switch of the flame before pouring the batter in sugar syrup to avoid any kind of lump.

Find Here's The Full Recipe Video Of Karachi Halwa:

