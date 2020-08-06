Watch: How To Make <i>Halwai</i>-Style <i>Chamcham</i> At Home In Just 10 Minutes (Video Inside)

This instant chamcham can be a perfect addition to your dessert menu

Today we bring you recipe of halwai-style Chamcham

All you need- bread, coconut powder, condensed milk, dry fruits, chasni

It is that time of the year when festivities are at peak. And, we just cannot imagine any celebration without indulging in some mouth-watering sweets from our favourite halwai shop. But, in the current situation (read: ongoing Coronavirus pandemic), this doesn't seem like a feasible idea as many of us are being extra cautious about getting any kind of food from outside. Instead, people are seen whipping up several store-like scrumptious dishes at home, with traditional desserts being one of them. Ranging from rasgulla to jalebi to ghewar - we have tried replicating almost every sweet dish in our kitchen.





Today, we bring you another halwai-like sweet dish recipe that can be prepared in just 10 minutes without much struggle - it's the evergreen chamcham. This recipe has been shared by Vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's take a look!





Here's The Recipe Video For Instant Chamcham:

Traditionally, a Bengali sweet dish (now famous across India), chamcham is one of the most popular desserts that are prepared during any special occasion. This oval shaped mithai comes in different flavours and colours like white, yellow, pink etc. Some people also prepare it in a small roll-like shape.





In this particular recipe, Reshu prepared Swiss roll-shaped chamchams with a few simple ingredients like bread, coconut powder, condensed milk, dry fruits and elaichi-flavoured chasni (sugar syrup). All you need to do is- prepare a filling, place it in between the syrup-soaked breads and roll. Finally, cut the bread roll into small pieces and indulge!





This instant chamcham can be a perfect addition to your dessert menu, for the next celebratory feast you host!







