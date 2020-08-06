SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Watch: How To Make Halwai-Style Chamcham At Home In Just 10 Minutes (Video Inside)

Watch: How To Make Halwai-Style Chamcham At Home In Just 10 Minutes (Video Inside)

Chamcham is one of the most popular desserts that are prepared during any special occasion. It comes in different flavours and colours like white, yellow, pink etc.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 06, 2020 14:06 IST

Reddit
Watch: How To Make <i>Halwai</i>-Style <i>Chamcham</i> At Home In Just 10 Minutes (Video Inside)

This instant chamcham can be a perfect addition to your dessert menu

Highlights
  • From rasgulla to jalebi to ghewar - we prepared everything at home
  • Today we bring you recipe of halwai-style Chamcham
  • All you need- bread, coconut powder, condensed milk, dry fruits, chasni

It is that time of the year when festivities are at peak. And, we just cannot imagine any celebration without indulging in some mouth-watering sweets from our favourite halwai shop. But, in the current situation (read: ongoing Coronavirus pandemic), this doesn't seem like a feasible idea as many of us are being extra cautious about getting any kind of food from outside. Instead, people are seen whipping up several store-like scrumptious dishes at home, with traditional desserts being one of them. Ranging from rasgulla to jalebi to ghewar - we have tried replicating almost every sweet dish in our kitchen.

Today, we bring you another halwai-like sweet dish recipe that can be prepared in just 10 minutes without much struggle - it's the evergreen chamcham. This recipe has been shared by Vlogger Reshu on her YouTube channel 'Cooking With Reshu'. Let's take a look!

Here's The Recipe Video For Instant Chamcham:

Also Read: How To Make Jalebi In Just 10 Mins To Satisfy Your Sweet Cravings

Traditionally, a Bengali sweet dish (now famous across India), chamcham is one of the most popular desserts that are prepared during any special occasion. This oval shaped mithai comes in different flavours and colours like white, yellow, pink etc. Some people also prepare it in a small roll-like shape.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

In this particular recipe, Reshu prepared Swiss roll-shaped chamchams with a few simple ingredients like bread, coconut powder, condensed milk, dry fruits and elaichi-flavoured chasni (sugar syrup). All you need to do is- prepare a filling, place it in between the syrup-soaked breads and roll. Finally, cut the bread roll into small pieces and indulge!

This instant chamcham can be a perfect addition to your dessert menu, for the next celebratory feast you host!

Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Sweet Dish RecipesTraditional SweetsDessert Recipe Video
Viral Video: Son Learns Father's Chopping Technique And Netizens Are Impressed
Viral Video: Son Learns Father's Chopping Technique And Netizens Are Impressed
Make This Badaam Phirni And Turn Your Festive Spread All The More Memorable
Make This Badaam Phirni And Turn Your Festive Spread All The More Memorable

Related Recipe

Advertisement

FESTIVE DEALS

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Exciting Deals On Kitchen Appliances That You Can't Miss!

Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 