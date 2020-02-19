Watch: Try This Easy Masala Papad Recipe For Mid-Day Hunger Pangs

Masala papad can be a great snack to binge on during hunger pangs.

Highlights Papad is a popular Indian accompaniment that goes with every dish

Papad is also a versatiile dish that can be relished in multiple ways

Here is how you can prepare masala papad easily at home

Crunchy, thin and delicious papad are often one of the most preferred snacks to munch on. And why not, they are delicious, flavourful and can go well with just about anything. It doesn't just provide a great crunch to any meal but also a burst of flavours to your delicious meal comprising dals, veggies or rice. Papad, or poppadum, comes in many shapes and sizes - from round disc-shaped to rolled ones. Moreover, these can be salted, spicy or non-spicy at all. They can be savoured as is with come tea or coffee or mixed with the comforting plate of dal-chawal for an added crunch.





But did you know papads are super easy to make at home too? And they come with versatility to be moulded in many different recipes. One can relish stuffed papad, fold them and enjoy crispy tacos and scones or simply have the popular Indian snack, masala papad. With a variety of ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, chillies and coriander leaves, mixed and used as a topping, masala papad makes for an incredible snack to binge on.





We have got a quick and easy masala papad recipe from NDTV Food's Youtube channel that you can try at home. In the recipe, papads are deep-fried and then stuffed with a tantalising mix of chopped onion, tomatoes, coriander, lemon, salt and pepper. Served as is, these can be a perfect option to kick-start a party or simply pair with your evening cup of tea. Crunchy, crispy and absolutely lip-smacking, try these masala papad at home and let us know how you liked them in the comments section below.

Here is the recipe video of mouth-watering masala papad. For more such amazing recipes, kitchen hacks and trivia, subscribe to NDTV Food's YouTube channel.





Watch: Masala Papad To Try At Home









