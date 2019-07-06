Monsoon Special: This Stuffed Papad Recipe Is Ideal For The Nippy Evening Cravings

Monsoon showers makes us inch towards all things greasy and good

There is something about monsoon showers that makes us inch towards all things greasy and good. And to be fair, we deserve some of these indulgent spells after the scorching summers that just went by. For the longest time we have associated monsoon cravings with piping hot pakodas, jalebis and bhutta, but no one ever said that you cannot go beyond these usual suspects. If you are willing to explore and experiment, you can create a bevy of dishes at home that can make the nippy rain-soaked evenings even more memorable.







In this recipe of stuffed papad, Mumbai-based blogger Alpa Modi shows us how with a handful of common ingredients you can make a delish evening snack to enjoy with your chai. The recipe posted on the YouTube Channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa', needs only a handful of papads that are shallow roasted with a a delectable stuffing of paneer, onion, garlic, capsicum, green chillies, raw mango powder, red chilli powder garam masala and cilantro. Are you wondering how you can stuff papads? With the help of an easy-peasy maida slurry you can secure two papads together and fry them like pockets.





Crunch, crispy and oh-so delectable, stuffed papad is a hit among both kids and adults alike, since it is not deep-fried on oil for a long period of time, it is also not so high on calories as compared to other fried goods. Here's the recipe of stuffed papad, let us know how you liked it!





