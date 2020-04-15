Watch: Want To Preserve Your Gut Health? Do Not Make These Diet Mistakes!

Highlights Our body comprises a mix of good and bad bacteria

Your diet is very crucial for gut health

Gut microbiome could impact digestion and overall health

Gut health has suddenly become the talk of the town, and it is important to understand this very crucial component of our body. Our body comprises a cluster of good and bad bacteria known as the gut microbiome. You would be surprised to know that there are about 38 trillion bacterial cells in human body, a majority of which make up the gut. The good bacteria help metabolise nutrients from food, protects against intestinal disorders and keep your heart healthy. To surmise, your gut ecology is known to impact your digestion, immunity and overall health. Feeding your good bacteria is important to keep your health in good shape. For this, you can opt for good probiotic foods like yogurt, kimchi, kefir, miso, kombucha and pickles. All these foods have a healing effect on your gut. However, there's also a list of don'ts that you must keep in mind, to lessen instances of flatulence, constipation and indigestion.





You should bolster your diet with healthy and fibre-rich foods. Minimise the intake of processed foods like French fries, hamburgers and pastries. They curb growth of 'good bacteria' in the gut, which in turn, slows your metabolism. Slower metabolism also leads to fat gain.





Do not pop in an antibiotic without prescription or need. While they are crucial to curb bacterial infections, but if consumed in excess they can hamper the balance of god and bad bacteria in your gut microbiome. Make sure you get adequate sleep. Just two days of inadequate sleep is enough to kill a bunch of healthy bacteria and increase risk of weight-gain, poor metabolism and type 2 diabetes.





Smoking or drinking in excess may also take a toll on your gut, and bring along a gamut of health risks and hazards.









