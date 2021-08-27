World Health Organization (WHO) defines overweight/obesity as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation. It is also one of the most common lifestyle (also nutritional) disorders, which occurs due to excess intake of oily and sugary foods. Clinically, 20% more or above the ideal body weight, is considered obesity; and 10-20% above the ideal body weight is considered as an overweight condition. Both conditions increase the risk of diabetes, fatty liver, high cholesterol, hypertension, heart diseases, osteoarthritis, gallstones, cancers, infertility, sleep apnea, psycho-social problems, and many more. This is why it is always suggested to indulge in a balanced diet for keeping up healthy body weight.





Here we bring you the top 12 food options that are below 100 calories and help lose weight effectively:

1. Eggs

Eggs are a good source of high-quality protein, essential fats and a variety of vitamins and minerals. These essential nutrients are helpful for weight loss. Just one boiled egg offers approximately 90 calories and 6 gm of Protein, which are quite convenient ways to lose weight.

2. Buttermilk

One glass of Buttermilk (200 ml) offers approximately 78 KC, 4 gm Protein, 182 mg of Calcium. Being a good source of Protein and extra water amount, it quenches hunger easily and it is a healthy substitute for oily and sugary food items.

3. Coconut Water

Coconut water is a low-calorie natural beverage that offers approx 20 Calories in 100 ml and offers several vital nutrients, which are helpful to maintain water-electrolyte balance. This power-packed beverage curbs appetite quickly and is a healthy substitute for sugary beverages and a healthy way to lose weight.

4. Banana

One common Banana offers approx 90 calories and is a low glycemic index fruit, it offers satiety and can be taken any time as a snack. It energizes the body and is a good substitute for unhealthy food items; however, it should be taken in a moderate amount.

5. Coffee

Common One cup of Indian coffee (100 ml milk + 1 teaspoon sugar) offers approximately 90 Calories, if you don't add sugar, further it will offer only 70 calories. However, coffee without sugar-milk would be a zero-calorie beverage. Coffee is scientifically known to curb appetite and boost the body's metabolism to support weight loss goals.

6. Apple

Apple is a low-calorie fruit (approx 65 Calories), high in fibre and is of the low glycemic index. Due to its low glycemic index properties, it quenches hunger quickly and delays hunger for a long time and it is considered as a suitable fruit for weight loss goals.

7. Orange

One common orange offers approx 40 Calories, high fibres and high Vitamin C. Being a rich source of fibres, it is of low Glycemic index and easily curbs appetite and delays hunger. Due to this, it is helpful for weight loss.

8. Cucumber

One medium-size Cucumber offers approx 12 Calories. Since it is rich in fibre and water, it is of low Glycemic Index food. It curbs appetite easily and delays hunger. Regular intake of Cucumber is helpful for overall weight loss.

9. Toned Milk

100 ml of toned milk offers approx 60 calories and at the same time, it offers 3.3 gm Protein. Due to its nutritional properties, it is of low glycemic index beverage and easily offers fullness and quenches hunger easily to lose weight scientifically.

10. Almonds

One Almond offers approx 8.5 calories, however, 10 almonds offer 85 Calories. Almonds are rich in fibres and are a good source of Protein, Omega fatty acids and fibres. Being rich in these nutrients, it easily curbs appetite and can be used anytime as a snack. It is a good substitute for junk foods; however, it should be taken in a moderate amount.

11. Peanuts

Peanuts are a good source of protein, essential fats and antioxidants. Due to its nutritional qualities, these curb appetite quickly and delay the hunger process. One tablespoon or 15 grams of peanuts offers approximately 78 calories. However, it should be taken in moderate amounts and can be used as a snack anytime during the day.

12. Protein Powders

Protein is one of the most important nutrients for muscle building and fat loss. One gram of Protein offers 4 Calories, and 20 gm of Protein offers 60 calories. The addition of 15-20 gm of protein in your diet regime can easily fulfill the deficiency of protein. For this purpose, these days varieties of protein powders are available in the market, which can be taken to lose weight and build muscles.





Author Bio - Himanshu Rai is a Chief Dietitian and Nutritionist with more than 14 years of work experience in the field of Food and Nutrition and Life Member of Indian Dietetic Association (IDA) and Singapore Nutrition and Dietetic Association (SNDA).











