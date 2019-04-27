3 Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipes For Weight Loss

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: April 27, 2019 13:17 IST
Weight loss and soups have always shared a very healthy relation. We all have heard health experts and nutritionists talking about including chicken soup in weight loss diet, it is because chicken is packed with lean protein that helps you keep satiated for a longer time. But, what about vegetarian options? Is vegetable soup good for weight loss too? The answer is yes! Soups are imperative part of a dieter's journey towards weight loss. There is enough room to experiment with soups. You can throw in your favourite veggies, meat, herbs and spices to make yourself a healthy and weight-loss friendly delight. Choose veggies that are high in fibre. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "... vegetable soup and green salad with vinegar or olive oil dressing or a dip made with hung yogurt are healthy and low-fat appetisers."
Apart from high-quality fibre and a host of health boosting minerals and vitamins, broccoli contains phytochemicals that help enhance fat loss in the body. Carrots are one of the best low-calorie vegetables to include in your weight loss diet. Carrots are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre and, hence, fit the bill perfectly when it comes to healthy weight loss.
Ingredients:
Method:
Mushrooms are delicious and loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. Mushrooms have been known to promote weight loss and fat burn by regulating the levels of glucose in the blood. Added bonus? They're rich in protein and can help you increase your metabolism, resulting in fat loss.
Ingredients:
Method:
Cauliflower, or phool gobhi, is one of the most nutritious vegetables that the Indian palate has loved since time immemorial. According to data by the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100-gm portion of cauliflower contains just 25 calories! It is the perfect low-calorie alternative to unhealthy carbs, which may help you keep the number of calories consumed per day, under check.
Ingredients:
Method:
It's not necessary that soups have to be laden with fats to be tasty. These vegetable soups for weight loss can be easily made at home. Bon apetit!
