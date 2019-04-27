3 Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipes For Weight Loss

Weight Loss: Try These Yummy Vegetable Soups To Lose Weight

Highlights Soups are imperative part of a dieter's journey towards weight loss

Choose veggies that are high in fibre

These vegetable soups for weight loss can be easily made at home

Weight loss and soups have always shared a very healthy relation. We all have heard health experts and nutritionists talking about including chicken soup in weight loss diet, it is because chicken is packed with lean protein that helps you keep satiated for a longer time. But, what about vegetarian options? Is vegetable soup good for weight loss too? The answer is yes! Soups are imperative part of a dieter's journey towards weight loss. There is enough room to experiment with soups. You can throw in your favourite veggies, meat, herbs and spices to make yourself a healthy and weight-loss friendly delight. Choose veggies that are high in fibre. According to Dr. Shikha Sharma's book, '101 Weight Loss Tips', "... vegetable soup and green salad with vinegar or olive oil dressing or a dip made with hung yogurt are healthy and low-fat appetisers."







Here Are 3 Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipes That You Can Add To Your Weight Loss Diet:



1. Clear Vegetable Soup

Apart from high-quality fibre and a host of health boosting minerals and vitamins, broccoli contains phytochemicals that help enhance fat loss in the body. Carrots are one of the best low-calorie vegetables to include in your weight loss diet. Carrots are rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre and, hence, fit the bill perfectly when it comes to healthy weight loss.

Clear vegetable soup for weight loss







Ingredients:





1 cup, finely chopped broccoli

1 cup, finely chopped carrot

1 cup, finely chopped capsicum

1 cup, finely chopped green peas

6 cloves, finely chopped garlic

1, peeled, finely chopped onions

Salt as per taste

Black pepper powder as per taste

2 1/2 cups water

1 tsp oil







Method:





Take a pan and heat oil in it on a medium to high flame. Now, saute garlic and onion until both turn golden brown. Then, add all the veggies and saute for 2-4 minutes. Add water and allow the mixture to come to boil. Cover the pan with a lid and allow the veggies to cook on low to medium flame. Sprinkle salt and pepper as per taste. Serve hot.







2. Mushroom Soup

Mushrooms are delicious and loved by vegetarians and non-vegetarians, alike. Mushrooms have been known to promote weight loss and fat burn by regulating the levels of glucose in the blood. Added bonus? They're rich in protein and can help you increase your metabolism, resulting in fat loss.





Mushroom soup for weight loss







Ingredients:





1 cup chopped button mushrooms

1 tsp corn flour (dipped in 1/4 tsp slim milk)

1 sliced small-sized onion

Salt as per taste

1 cup milk

Black pepper as per taste

2 cups water







Method:





In a pan, add mushrooms and milk and cook them until mushrooms become soft. Keep aside and allow it to cool. Once it is cool, take a blender and make its semi-smooth paste. Now, in a pan roast onions on medium flame until golden brown. Sprinkle water as and when required. Remove from pan and keep aside. Then, take the ground paste, add it to the pan and mix with water; simmer for not more than three minutes. Add in cornflour and salt, and allow to come to a boil. Now, lower the flame and cook until the mixture turns creamy and thick. Serve hot.







3. Cauliflower Soup

Cauliflower, or phool gobhi, is one of the most nutritious vegetables that the Indian palate has loved since time immemorial. According to data by the United States Department of Agriculture, a 100-gm portion of cauliflower contains just 25 calories! It is the perfect low-calorie alternative to unhealthy carbs, which may help you keep the number of calories consumed per day, under check.





Cauliflower soup for weight loss







Ingredients:





Cauliflower florets

Chopped onion

Chopped potatoes

Olive oil

Garlic cloves

Cream

Vegetable stock







Method:





In a pam, saute garlic and onion and add potato and cauliflower florets. Now, add then vegetable stock and boil. Add pure cream and cook until you get a creamy texture. Serve hot.

It's not necessary that soups have to be laden with fats to be tasty. These vegetable soups for weight loss can be easily made at home. Bon apetit!









