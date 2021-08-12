Weight Loss: Just because you are on a weight loss diet it doesn't mean you have to be deprived of tasty food. Eating boiled chicken and vegetables can get boring and it can make you more likely to cheat with fatty foods like butter chicken and malai tikka. It is necessary to have good food because it keeps us motivated and happy. But good food doesn't always mean it is unhealthy or it will lead to weight gain. We have curated a list of yummy non-vegetarian dishes that will make you smack your lips without worrying about your hips!





Here Are 5 No-Oil Non-Veg Recipes To Make At Home:

Chicken Masala

This recipe will help you make the classic chicken main course dish without any oil. This chicken masala tastes exactly like a normal chicken masala with oil does, you would never know the difference between the two.





Click here for the full recipe for Chicken Masala.

Enjoy fish curry with brown rice.

Fish Curry

People have the misconception that fish can not be cooked with oil. This recipe is here to prove that wrong. You can completely cook this delicious fish curry recipe with no oil, without fretting about the taste of the fish.

Click here for the full recipe for Fish Curry.





Murgh Malaiwala

This recipe will help you make creamy and mouth-melting chicken without any oil! This murgh malaiwala chicken tastes so delicious that you would want to serve this at parties and blow your guests minds!





Click here for the full recipe of Murgh Malaiwala.

Add some lemon juice to the tikka.

Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka

If you ever thought that making chicken tikka without oil is impossible, then we are about to make the impossible happen! Murgh kali mirch ka tikka tastes and looks the same as the chicken tikka. But it has the added benefits of having no oil in its preparation.





Click here for the full recipe for Murgh Kali Mirch Ka Tikka.

Mutton Yakhni

We had to add a mutton dish to this list. This mutton yakhni will make you a delicious mutton dish, and of course, it doesn't have oil! The recipe is simple to make and the result is yummy.





Click here for the full recipe for Mutton Yakhni.





Try these recipes out and tell us how you liked it.