Weight Loss: 6 Diet Tips To Stay Healthy This Holiday Season Till New Year's Eve

Follow these healthy diet tips to stay fit for New Year's eve.

The holiday season is a precarious time when your diet is bound to lose its track. After eating to your heart's content during Christmas, the chilly waves make it hard for us to hit back the gym. Most of us put off our regular diet and workout regime till New Year's Eve, promising ourselves to restart the next year. Alright, it's justified. After all, it's the season of holidaying and merrymaking. But, instead of going the whole hog into the phase of 'health disaster', you can go easy on your break. Don't let a few potholes on the road throw you off your fitness journey.





6 Tips To Keep In Mind To Keep Your Weight Loss Diet On Track

1. Stop Being Lazy

As we all gear up to celebrate the New Year's eve with a bang, we also want to look our best. Letting lethargy creep in after the food fiesta of Christmas will only add up to the extra kilos we gained during the festival. We say, make the most of the holidays and stay in shape for the next big party you are going to attend to ring in the new year; in this case, a whole new decade.





Don't be lazy if you want keep fit.

2. Don't Wait Till The Next Year

New Year resolutions are just an excuse to get by the end of the current year. Force yourself out from your cosy blanket and take a small walk in your balcony, or take the stairs whenever possible, if you don't want to step outdoors.





3. Fill Your Plate Wisely

While you make your way in-and-out of parties and social gathering during this season, accept the servings discerningly. Avoid fried, fattening foods; control the portion of the food, and try to eat healthy snacks and salads as much as possible.





4. Drink Lots of Water

Staying hydrated is one of the best ways to keep fit. Drink a minimum of two litres of water every day to keep your digestion running smoothly and to flush out toxins from the system.





Drink sufficient water and keep yourself well-hydrated.







5. Get Your Sleep

Avoid staying up all night and be among the last ones to leave all the parties you attend this holiday season. Getting enough rest is important to stay healthy. Make sure to get at least eight hours of sleep every day.





6. Lap Up On Proteins

This hectic time period requires you to stay active. Eat more of protein-rich foods like poultry, nuts, legumes and beans to fuel your body and keep your stomach sated to avoid binge eating.





Put you best foot forward to walk in the New Year 2020. Don't wait till 2020 to take care of your health and lose that extra weight. Keep these tips in mind and keep your weight loss diet hale and hearty.







