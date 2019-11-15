Winter Weight Loss: 5 Easy Diet Tips To Maintain A Low-Carb Diet This Season

Looking to cut down on carbohydrates this season, these tips may come in handy

Hot chocolate, gajar ka halwa, dimsums and all things warm and decadent; these are essential winter staples, but in the midst of all the indulgence, one must not lose sight from your body. Whether you like it or not, you need to replenish your body with healthy nutrients, which you may not find in those sinful desserts. So, if you are finding it hard to stick to a healthy diet, we are here to help. If you are particularly looking to cut down on carbohydrates this season, these tips may come in handy. Multiple studies have suggested that low-carb diet may help speed up weight loss, manage diabetes and boost heart health. We'd still advise you to consult your doctors before you start eliminating essential carbohydrate sources from your diet.







Here are some tips that may help you cut down on carbs while making the most of season's goodness:



1. The winter greens are a great way to load up on antioxidants and minerals of many kinds. Additionally, most of these greens like spinach, methi and sarso are non-starchy; hence, make for an excellent addition to your low-carb diet.





2. Seasonal fruits like guava and pears are incredible low-carb options you can consider too. Use them in snacks, smoothies or salads and yield their multifarious benefits.

3. Munching on nuts and seeds could also prove to be of immense benefit this season. Not only they help keep you warm and energetic, but also help keep your heart healthy. They are a healthy snack option for those looking to shed extra kilos. Nuts like almond and walnuts, and seeds alike flaxseeds, chia and pumpkin seeds are some options you can try adding to your diet.





4. This is the season of warm and comforting soups. Try to have clear soups over creamy ones. Clear soups are more weight-loss-friendly. Soups offer you enough room to experiment, so throw-in all low-carb options you have; chicken breast, spinach, lettuce, carrots - there are options galore.





5. Snack wisely. There are tempting options around, but try to include some form of seasonal vegetable in your diet. Shakarkandi (or Sweet potato chaat) is a North Indian winter delicacy you can try. Carrots sticks and grated beetroot with a dash of chaat masala and lemon juice are also a delightful option.





Try following these tips and keep a check on your carb-intake this season without compromising on taste.







