Weight Loss Diet: Replace Your Regular Bread With Keto-Friendly Coconut Flour Bread

Highlights The bread is made with coconut flour, which is low in carbs

Coconut flour is rich in protein and fibre, which is good weight loss

Follow this easy recipe and make your own keto bread at home

Following the ketogenic diet for weight loss requires you to be utter careful of what you eat. To achieve the state of ketosis, you have to let go of carbohydrates completely and load up on proteins and good fats for faster results. While all your vegetables, curries and soups are already carb-free, they can be easily tweaked to match the parameters of the keto diet. The problem lies in our breads. Though, we can easily make roti with other low-carb flours, we can't do much about market-bought bread loafs. The easy way out is to give up on breads, but there are many people who can't do without bread in their daily diet. This article addresses this issue and helps you make your own keto bread!





This recipe replaces carbohydrate-rich refined and whole wheat flour with gluten-free and grain-free coconut flour. Coconut flour is derived from dried coconut meat, and can be easily made at home. The flour is free of carbohydrates but contains proteins and fibre in abundance. Both these nutrients aid in shedding extra kilos. Coconut flour is also considered excellent for skin and hair health. Eggs and olive oil are added to the recipe to lend flavour and grease to the bread.

Chef and food vlogger Sahil Makhija shared this keto-friendly recipe on his YouTube channel ‘Headbanger's Kitchen'. Try this recipe at home and use this bread just like your regular bread and eat it daily without any guilt.











Keto Coconut Flour Bread Recipe Video –

