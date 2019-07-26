Weight Loss Diet: This Low-Cal, Roasted Pumpkin (Kaddu) Snack Is Ideal For Dieters

Low-Cal Pumpkin Snack For Weight Loss

Highlights Pumpkin contains almost no calories or fats

Roasted heeng pumpkin snack is ideal for dieters

This snack is easy to make and tastes delicious

Who says eating makes you fat? There are many foods that aid weight loss if you eat them. One such food is pumpkin. Known as kaddu in Hindi, pumpkin is a commonly used vegetable to cook curries and dry sabzi. But, not many know that it is actually a squash fruit. This fruit has a thick rind and a soft pulp with seeds inside. In fact, the whole fruit, along with its outer layer and seeds is edible. It has a slight sweet flavour and that's why, it is also used to make desserts like pumpkin pie and pumpkin halwa (kaddu ka halwa). Pumpkin is one of the most versatile foods out there. It can also be crushed to make ice-creams, smoothies and juices.





People on a weight loss diet don't really need to starve themselves. All they need to do is to eat healthy foods that accelerate fat burning process instead of adding extra calories. Pumpkin fits the bill perfectly. So, here is a great recipe of roasted heeng pumpkin for dieters that they can cook to whet their appetite in between the meals or relish as an appetiser before dinner.





Pumpkin for weight loss

Pumpkin Nutrition

Pumpkin contains almost no calories or fats. According to the United States Department Of Agriculture, 100-gm portion of pumpkin has just 26 gms of calories.





Pumpkin contains a tremendous amount of fibre, which not only helps in breaking down of food but also keeps the stomach feel full for a long time. This prevents us from binge eating and also keeps untimely hunger pangs at bay. A sound digestion system is essential for healthy and fit body.





Mindful eating and physical workout go hand-in-hand during a healthy weight loss journey. Pumpkin contains an enormous amount of potassium that repairs tired muscles and tissues after a workout session.





Pumpkin is a low-cal food





Healthy Pumpkin Snack Recipe

All the health benefits and nutrition of pumpkin led us to take a closer look at this amazing snack of roasted pumpkin. It replaces regular sugar with brown sugar and uses other healthful foods like hung curd and asafoetida (heeng), both of which keeps the digestive system running smoothly. It dispenses with unhealthy fats-rich oils and uses olive oil instead. The addition of basil leaves and spices like garlic and cinnamon powder is also heartily welcomed.





If you are looking for shedding kilos in a wise and a healthy way, do try this recipe of Roasted Heeng Pumpkin Snack at home.







