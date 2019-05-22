Ketogenic Diet For Weight Loss: This Keto-Friendly Omelette Recipe Is A Perfect Breakfast Meal

Keto Recipe

With the keto diet taking over the fitness world, health conscious people are constantly on a lookout for easy, innovative yet healthy keto recipes to prepare at home. With a number of diets under the sun, keto has managed to outgrow the category of 'fad diets' with a rising popularity in the recent years. It is said to have originated as a treatment for epileptic seizures in kids but the need for quick weight loss has garnered much of the attention among adults.





The name keto comes from the small fuel molecules called 'ketones' that our body produces when the body consumes less carbs, and these ketones work as an alternative to glucose that provide fuel to our body. It aims to lead to weight reduction through the process of fat-burning; our body simply switches its fuel supply to fats instead of carbs, hence making it easier to burn the excess fat. In India, keto diet has been made hugely popular by a number of Bollywood celebrities, including Huma Qureshi, Tanmay Bhat, Karan Johar, etc., who are known to follow it.





Unlike other popular diets, keto works on the concept of low-carb, high-fat consumption which has a huge number of health benefits from weight-management, balanced blood sugar levels and reduces hunger pangs among others, as per various health experts.







A keto diet should comprise of a high-fat meal in the form of 'good' fat that can be found in unrefined animal fats.

Let's Look At Some Of The Many Benefits Of Following The Keto Diet:

1. Stable Blood Sugar Levels: A ketogenic diet is all about high-fats, which means an extremely satiating meal that doesn't make you hungry often, and thus, maintain the blood sugar level. Be mindful to choose the type of fats you consume. 'Good' fats, which are monounsaturated fats, are better for keto dieters.





2. Boost Energy Levels: A keto diet (high in fats and low on carbs) may boost your energy levels, since you are avoiding carbs that increase the insulin levels, which makes you feel lethargic and tired. A diet rich with good fats would keep you on your toes.





3. Improves Brain Health: Good fats help us improving the working of our brain as they comprise omega-3 fatty acids and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Having less of fats can eventually lead to stress, anxiety and more such disorders, but a diet rich in fats can further improve our brain health.





4. Healthy Gut: Good fats are known to protect your gut barrier that regulates the immune system and flush out all the toxins and chemicals. Healthy fats work along with the gut bacteria to protect the working of gut barrier.





Since a fixed diet plan can be boring and monotonous, keto diet followers are always on a look out for something new, easy and delicious! Here is a keto-friendly recipe of Cheesy Onion Omelette, which comes packed with fats and proteins. Do let us know how you liked it in the comment section below.







