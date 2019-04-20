Weight Loss: Eat This Special Egg Breakfast Meal If You Are On Keto Diet 

Keto weight loss diet: Whole eggs are important to have for breakfast

Can you image eating loads of butter and fat-rich foods every day and still lose weight? Well, that's what ketogenic diet does to you. Placing its tenants on a low-carb, high-fat foods, keto diet claims to let you shed extra fat, extra faster. This short-time diet has found favour with many celebrities and health experts who swear by the immediate effects of this diet. However, this diet has also met with opposition from many sects of people also. Whatever be the fate of this diet in the future, the fact is that it is trending in the present day and how! The diet also propagates consumption of eggs as they are full of proteins, offer many health benefits and are easier to digest.





People on a weight loss mission often eat only the egg white and leave out the yolk as it adds more fat in the body. But, keto diet shot down this belief by including egg yolk in its diet chart. Reason - As egg whites are abound with proteins, egg yolks contain not just fat, but also vital nutrients like Vitamin A, D, E, K, B12, folate and choline. It's true that egg yolks are indeed fattening but they also rush in a font of energy in the body. And, that is what keto diet is all about - no carbs but lots of energy-providing fats.





Egg is essentially a breakfast item. We love our omelettes, French toast, scrambled eggs and poached eggs. But, if you are on a keto diet, a special whole egg breakfast is recommended that fulfils all your needs of proteins, nutrients and fats.





Here's the keto diet-endorsed egg recipe for breakfast -

Step 1 - Hard boil 4 eggs in boiling water on low flame for around 10 minutes.

Step 2 - Once the eggs are boiled, immerse them in icy cold water.

Step 3 - When the eggs cool down, peel off the outer shell.

Step 4 - Mash the whole egg with a masher and add a tablespoon of butter to it.

Step 5 - Serve the mixture with sliced avocado and smoked salmon for a wholesome breakfast.





You can replace avocado and salmon with stir fried veggies if you don't like meat. You can also dress up the eggs with celery or coriander leaves to add some fresh zing to it.





This meal is touted be the best breakfast option, which will keep you full for long till lunchtime and will pump in a bout of energy and essential nutrients you require to kick-start your day. Fattening or not, eggs definitely taste better with the yolk. Do you also agree?







