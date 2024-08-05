Salads are a top choice for anyone aiming to shed a few pounds. Maintaining a calorie count can be challenging, but salads make it easier to stay full and satisfied. Packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre, salads keep your stomach full and your digestive system happy. While salads might have a reputation for being bland, that's far from the truth. With endless options for dressings, herbs, and veggies, you can elevate your salad game significantly. If you're searching for a unique and tasty salad, try this Ghiya (bottle gourd) salad.





Also Read: High-Protein Salads: This Summer Season, Cool Down With These 5 Yummy Cold Salads





Yes, you read that correctly! This innovative recipe harnesses the goodness of bottle gourd and combines it with other delightful ingredients. Not a fan of Ghiya? This easy-to-make salad will change your mind! Keep reading to discover how to whip up this salad in under 15 minutes!

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Ghiya (Bottle Gourd) Salad Perfect For Weight Loss?

If you're looking to shed some pounds, this ghiya salad could be your new best friend. Bottle gourd, or ghiya, is packed with over 90% water and essential dietary fibre, making it a light yet satisfying choice for weight loss. It's also rich in vitamins A, B, C, K, and E, making it a nutritious option. The addition of raw cucumber and carrot add a refreshing crunch that perfectly balances the softer textures of cooked ghiya and potato. The salad's aromatic flavours and earthy notes create a unique and tasty experience!

How Long Can You Store This Ghiya (Bottle Gourd) Salad?

This salad is best enjoyed fresh, but you can store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Be aware that the crunch of the fresh veggies may diminish over time. To keep the salad fresh, store it in an airtight container. Keep the dressing separate and add it just before serving to avoid soggy veggies. You can prepare the dressing in advance and store it in a sealed container in the fridge.

How To Make Healthy Ghiya (Bottle Gourd) Salad At Home | Ghiya (Lauki) Salad Recipe

Making this Ghiya (bottle gourd) salad at home is a breeze. This recipe was shared by digital creator Mehak Sharma (@shadesofmoon) on Instagram. Start by washing and chopping one cucumber and one carrot into small pieces. Similarly, chop one bottle gourd. Heat a tawa and cook the chopped ghiya for 3-5 minutes. In the meantime, chop a potato and cook it on the tawa alongside the ghiya. In a large bowl, combine all the chopped vegetables. Top with toasted peanuts, walnuts, and cherry tomatoes. Mix well and set aside.





For the dressing, whisk together 3-4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, chopped garlic, honey, saunf, lemon juice, and garlic powder. This creates a delicious dressing. Toss it with the chopped vegetables and add a few cheese cubes. Mix everything thoroughly and serve!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Weight Loss Salad: Make This Yummy Low-Calorie Creamy Salad In Just 15 Minutes





Will you be trying this Ghiya (bottle gourd) salad at home? Let us know in the comments below!