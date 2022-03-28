For those of us who have been trying to lose weight, we know how challenging it can be. While we spend time exercising and counting our calories, we realise how important it is to have a well-balanced diet. Slowly and steadily, we change our routine and start indulging in healthier things. But bringing this change can be tricky. Finding out what recipe works and what would be easy to make is a hassle. There are many trial and error dishes that we make at home. So, to make your work easy, here we bring you some delicious low carb breakfast recipes to try out. These recipes are common foods that we eat every day. However, we have given them a low carb twist to ensure that it doesn't affect your weight loss journey! Check out the recipes below:





Photo Credit: iStock

Weight Loss Recipes: 5 Low Carb Breakfast Recipes:

1. Spinach Omelette:

This omelette recipe is loaded with the nourishment of spinach and egg, as well as the cheesy delight of mozzarella. This cheese omelette is an effortless and quick breakfast item that can be a terrific addition to your low-carb diet.





2. Keto Upma:





Nothing is simpler than preparing a wonderful plate of veggie upma. This upma is also made with cauliflower and gradually simmered with vegetables and spices. You can experiment and play around with flavours as you like.





3. Apple And Chia Seed Smoothie:





This fantastic, healthful smoothie can be made with only three basic ingredients in about five minutes. Apple chia seeds smoothie contains the benefits of chia seeds and apple, which is strong in fibre and helps increase metabolic levels.





4. Thepla:





While traditional Gujarati thepla is prepared with wheat flour, the keto thepla is made with flaxseed dough and dried methi water. This low carb keto thepla will quickly become a favourite of yours.





5. Keto Poha:





Keto poha contains grated cauliflower florets rather than flattened rice. You can also use cauliflower stem instead of potatoes in the dish to make it healthier and tastier. Mix in veggies of your choice and have a delicious breakfast in no time.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these low carb breakfast recipes and keep your weight in check!