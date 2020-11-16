SEARCH
  • Weight Loss
  • Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Poha With This Quick And Easy Recipe - Watch Recipe Video

Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Poha With This Quick And Easy Recipe - Watch Recipe Video

A cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower is low in carbohydrate and has good amount of other essential nutrients like vitamin B, C, K, folate, manganese, potassium etc.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 16, 2020 13:04 IST

Reddit
Highlights
  • Almost every person have their own version of poha recipe
  • One such popular variation is keto poha that includes grated cauliflower
  • Cauliflower an ideal food ingredient to include in keto diet

Poha is one go-to breakfast for several people across India. It is light, fulfilling and needs just a few basic ingredients for preparation. From quick breakfast meal to evening snacks, poha makes for a delicious dish anytime of the day. In fact, it is so popular that you will find almost every person having their own version of the dish. While some like it the traditional way with flattened rice, many others often replace the flattened rice with bread, oats et al, as per their choice.

One such popular variation is keto poha that includes grated cauliflower floret instead of flattened rice, to make it ideal for the ones on ketogenic diet. You may also replace the potatoes that we use in a traditional recipe with cauliflower stalk to make it healthier and tastier.

Why You Must Include Cauliflower In A Keto Diet:

A cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower is low in carbohydrate and has good amount of other essential nutrients like vitamin B, C, K, folate, manganese, potassium etc. It contains a compound called sulforaphane that is known to prevent oxidative stress and helps remove toxins from our body. These factors make cauliflower an ideal food ingredient to include in keto or any other low-carb diet.

Newsbeep

We bring you a simple keto poha recipe that can be easily prepared at home with cauliflower, curry and coriander leaves, onion and green chilli, roasted peanuts and some basic spices.

A delicious bowl of keto poha not only makes for a wholesome breakfast, but also keeps you full for long.

Also Read: Make This Low-Carb, Low-Cal Chicken Biryani With Cauliflower Rice For A Healthy Diet

tj8km798

Here's The Written Recipe Of Keto Poha For Weight Loss:

Ingredients:

Cauliflower floret- 1 cup

Cauliflower stalk- Half cup, blanched

Roasted peanuts-  One-fourth cup

Onion- 1, chopped

Curry leaves- 5

Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon

Mustard seeds- Half teaspoon

Hing- One pinch

Turmeric powder- Half teaspoon

Salt- as per taste

Ghee- 1 teaspoon

Lemon juice- Half teaspoon

Dry red chillies- 2

Green chilli- 1, chopped

Method:

Take a pan and add ghee to it.

Add hing, mustard seeds, dry red chilli and curry leaves and sauté till it tempers.

Add onion to the spice-mix and fry.

Add turmeric powder, salt and green chillies and mix everything together.

Add the roasted peanut to the mix and pour the grated cauliflower in the pan.

Add some more salt and mix.

Add some water and blanched cauliflower stalk and cook.

Finally, add lemon juice coriander leaves and serve.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Keto Diet Foods To EatKeto And Weight LossPoha Benefits For Weight Loss
Gained Weight? Cucumber-Basil (Kheera-Tulsi) Juice Is Ideal For Post-Festive Detox And Weight Loss
Gained Weight? Cucumber-Basil (Kheera-Tulsi) Juice Is Ideal For Post-Festive Detox And Weight Loss
Weight Loss: This High-Protein, Low-Calorie Matar Bharta Is The Yummiest Addition To Your Winter Diet
Weight Loss: This High-Protein, Low-Calorie Matar Bharta Is The Yummiest Addition To Your Winter Diet

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

THIS WEBSITE FOLLOWS THE DNPA CODE OF ETHICS© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 