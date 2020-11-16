Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Poha With This Quick And Easy Recipe - Watch Recipe Video

Highlights Almost every person have their own version of poha recipe

Poha is one go-to breakfast for several people across India. It is light, fulfilling and needs just a few basic ingredients for preparation. From quick breakfast meal to evening snacks, poha makes for a delicious dish anytime of the day. In fact, it is so popular that you will find almost every person having their own version of the dish. While some like it the traditional way with flattened rice, many others often replace the flattened rice with bread, oats et al, as per their choice.





One such popular variation is keto poha that includes grated cauliflower floret instead of flattened rice, to make it ideal for the ones on ketogenic diet. You may also replace the potatoes that we use in a traditional recipe with cauliflower stalk to make it healthier and tastier.





Why You Must Include Cauliflower In A Keto Diet:

A cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower is low in carbohydrate and has good amount of other essential nutrients like vitamin B, C, K, folate, manganese, potassium etc. It contains a compound called sulforaphane that is known to prevent oxidative stress and helps remove toxins from our body. These factors make cauliflower an ideal food ingredient to include in keto or any other low-carb diet.

We bring you a simple keto poha recipe that can be easily prepared at home with cauliflower, curry and coriander leaves, onion and green chilli, roasted peanuts and some basic spices.





A delicious bowl of keto poha not only makes for a wholesome breakfast, but also keeps you full for long.





Here's The Written Recipe Of Keto Poha For Weight Loss:

Ingredients:

Cauliflower floret- 1 cup





Cauliflower stalk- Half cup, blanched





Roasted peanuts- One-fourth cup





Onion- 1, chopped





Curry leaves- 5





Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon





Mustard seeds- Half teaspoon





Hing- One pinch





Turmeric powder- Half teaspoon





Salt- as per taste





Ghee- 1 teaspoon





Lemon juice- Half teaspoon





Dry red chillies- 2





Green chilli- 1, chopped





Method:

Take a pan and add ghee to it.





Add hing, mustard seeds, dry red chilli and curry leaves and sauté till it tempers.





Add onion to the spice-mix and fry.





Add turmeric powder, salt and green chillies and mix everything together.





Add the roasted peanut to the mix and pour the grated cauliflower in the pan.





Add some more salt and mix.





Add some water and blanched cauliflower stalk and cook.





Finally, add lemon juice coriander leaves and serve.





