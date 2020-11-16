Weight Loss: How To Make Keto Poha With This Quick And Easy Recipe - Watch Recipe Video

Somdatta Saha | Updated: November 16, 2020 13:04 IST
Poha is one go-to breakfast for several people across India. It is light, fulfilling and needs just a few basic ingredients for preparation. From quick breakfast meal to evening snacks, poha makes for a delicious dish anytime of the day. In fact, it is so popular that you will find almost every person having their own version of the dish. While some like it the traditional way with flattened rice, many others often replace the flattened rice with bread, oats et al, as per their choice.
One such popular variation is keto poha that includes grated cauliflower floret instead of flattened rice, to make it ideal for the ones on ketogenic diet. You may also replace the potatoes that we use in a traditional recipe with cauliflower stalk to make it healthier and tastier.
A cruciferous vegetable, cauliflower is low in carbohydrate and has good amount of other essential nutrients like vitamin B, C, K, folate, manganese, potassium etc. It contains a compound called sulforaphane that is known to prevent oxidative stress and helps remove toxins from our body. These factors make cauliflower an ideal food ingredient to include in keto or any other low-carb diet.
We bring you a simple keto poha recipe that can be easily prepared at home with cauliflower, curry and coriander leaves, onion and green chilli, roasted peanuts and some basic spices.
A delicious bowl of keto poha not only makes for a wholesome breakfast, but also keeps you full for long.
Cauliflower floret- 1 cup
Cauliflower stalk- Half cup, blanched
Roasted peanuts- One-fourth cup
Onion- 1, chopped
Curry leaves- 5
Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon
Mustard seeds- Half teaspoon
Hing- One pinch
Turmeric powder- Half teaspoon
Salt- as per taste
Ghee- 1 teaspoon
Lemon juice- Half teaspoon
Dry red chillies- 2
Green chilli- 1, chopped
Take a pan and add ghee to it.
Add hing, mustard seeds, dry red chilli and curry leaves and sauté till it tempers.
Add onion to the spice-mix and fry.
Add turmeric powder, salt and green chillies and mix everything together.
Add the roasted peanut to the mix and pour the grated cauliflower in the pan.
Add some more salt and mix.
Add some water and blanched cauliflower stalk and cook.
Finally, add lemon juice coriander leaves and serve.
