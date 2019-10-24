High-Protein Diet: This Easy-To-Make Mediterranean Omelette Is Ideal For Dieters 

Mediterranean diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition.

Highlights Protein is a crucial component for weight loss

Weight loss does not mean you need to eat all things bland and boring

Mediterranean diet is a rage in the world of health

How much do we love our fluffy omelettes?! It's a good thing that these eggy delights are also an incredible addition to a weight loss diet. Yes, you heard us. Omelettes, if made right, are an excellent source of protein. Dietary protein plays a significant role in weight reduction. Protein helps fill you up; if you feel satiated, you are much less likely to munch into anything fattening and fried that comes your way. If you eat in controlled portions, you have fewer chances of putting on weight.





(Also Read: Olive Oil: Amazing Benefits of Olive Oil for Health, Hair, Skin & Its Wonderful Uses)





Of late, Mediterranean diet has become a rage in the world of health and nutrition. Olive oil, a Mediterranean staple, has suddenly become a global superfood. You can easily find olive oil in your local supermarket, and there are various reasons why you should stock up on it. Olive oil is dense with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats that are good for heart, skin and weight management. Extra virgin, cold-pressed olive oil is said to be the best version of olive oil. Since this oil does not undergo any processing and is procured by pressing the olives, it is slightly more expensive than other varieties of olive oil. However, it is a sound investment you can make for your health. However, not many experts recommend cooking with extra virgin, cold-pressed olive oil as high heat may kill its benefits. But fret not; there are variants of olive oil that are ideal for cooking too.

(Also Read: Weight Loss Tips: 4 Smart Ways Of Consuming Eggs That Will Boost Your Diet)





This Mediterranean omelette is made with olive oil, white onions and blanched spinach. This could be an ideal addition to your weight loss diet, and there are multiple reasons why.





• Eggs are said to be the best bio-available source of protein. If you want, you can do away with the yolks. It is said that yolks are high in cholesterol.





• Olive oil is excellent for digestion. Also dubbed as a 'good fat', a bit of olive oil may actually facilitate your weight loss diet rather than derail it.





• Spinach is an excellent source of fibre. Since fibre takes the longest to digest, it induces a feeling of fullness. If you feel full, you would naturally keep away from fattening foods.





• The white onions are rich in antioxidants that are good for heart, immunity and overall health. Additionally, they are also a good source of fibre.











So what are you waiting for? Don your apron and get started. Do let us know how you liked our recipe in the comments below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



