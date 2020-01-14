Weight Loss: These Low-Carb Cabbage Momos Can Be A Yummy Yet Healthy Part Of Your Diet

Theses healthy, low-carb momos are made with wraps of cabbage leaves.

Highlights Momos are considered unhealthy because of its high-carb wrapper

Here is a recipe that helps you make low-carb cabbage momos.

Wonton wrapper is replaced by cabbage leave, making it healthier.

Low-carb diet is the newest mantra of dieters. Indian diet has always been rich in carbohydrates with different types of breads in almost all our meals. Even our snacks are made with high-carb flours. Talking about snacks, momos have always been a hit. Available in almost every nook and comer of the country, these bite-sized wraps whet our hunger like no other. Only, if we could have it on our weight loss diet as well! Wait... maybe you can. The only thing than tosses out momos out of a healthy diet is their high-carb content coming from their outer wrap made from refined flour. So, all you have to do is, avoid it!





Although, making momos with whole wheat flour is a great idea to make healthy momos, but it might not work for those who want to control their carbs intake. So, here's a great momo recipe that can be welcomed in our low-carb diet. Cabbage momos - the name might suggest a cabbage-based filling, but these momos are made with cabbage wraps. Cabbage is the ideal low-carb substitute to traditional wonton wrappers.





Cabbage is naturally low in carbohydrate content





So, without any further ado, let's get started with the recipe of weight loss-friendly, cabbage momos.





How To Make Low-Carb Cabbage Momos

1. Prepare the filling of your choice - veg or non-veg. Keep it aside.





2. Boil water in a pan. Add some salt to it. While the water is boiling, carefully tear apart leaves of cabbage.





3. Put the required number of the leaves in the boiling water and blanch them till they turn soft. This should take not more than 2 minutes.





4. Cut each cabbage leaf in half; so one leaf will give you wraps for two momos.





5. Place a spoonful of the filling mixture on one end of the wrap and roll it up and clench the ends tightly. Repeat the process for every momo.





6. Now, heat some oil or butter in a pan and cook the momos from all sides till they turn brown.





7. Add some water to the pan and cover it. Let the momos cook further in the steam coming out of water, for 8-10 minutes.





8. Take out the momos on a plate and serve with your Chinese chutney or tomato ketchup.





The recipe will let you enjoy your favourite momos even if you are on a weight loss or low-carb diet. Try it at home and let us know how you like it in the comments section below.









