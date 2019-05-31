Weight Loss: This High-Protein, Low-Cal Quinoa Fruit Salad Is All You Need To Shed Quick Kilos

Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad fits perfectly in any weight loss diet plan.

Highlights Quinoa is a pseudo-cereal grain, known for its nutrient composition

A 100-gm serving of quinoa contains 14 gm of protein and 7 gm of fibre

You can serve this salad even during parties

If you are a health and fitness enthusiast by any chance, then you would know many health benefits of including whole grains in your diet. Many health experts vouch for the daily consumption of whole grains, considering they are power-packed with essential nutrients that are much required by the human body. Even the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends adults to consume at least half of their grains as whole grains. Whole grains are rich in fibre that takes time to digest and keeps you full for a longer time. This will reduce the chances of you bingeing on other fattening and calorie-laden foods. One such whole grain is quinoa, which has lately gained popularity among healthy eaters and fitness enthusiasts, alike.





Quinoa is a pseudo-cereal grain, which is known for its nutrient composition. It is one of the best protein-rich whole grains for weight loss. As per the USDA nutrition data, a 100-gm serving of quinoa contains 14 gm of protein and 7 gm of fibre. Both these nutrients are known to induce satiety, which controls our unwanted hunger pangs.





Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad (With Homemade Dressing) is an interesting quinoa salad recipe, which is shared by famous vlogger Manjula Jain on her YouTube channel. This quinoa salad fits perfectly in any weight loss diet plan. Not too heavy, not too oily, this homemade weight-loss-friendly quinoa salad is an ideal meal to kick-start your day with. The best part about making this salad is that it requires very less oil. And instead of regular oil, Manjula has used extra virgin olive oil so that your Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad is healthier. Moreover, she has given the salad a fruity twist by adding summer fruits like watermelon, mango, avocado and cucumber.

You can serve this salad even during parties; your health conscious guests will surely love this salad.





Here's How To Make Spring Quinoa Fruit Salad At Home:









