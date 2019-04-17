5 Best Veg Quinoa Recipes | Easy Quinoa Recipes

Highlights Fruits are chock-full of nutrients, antioxidants and fibres

They are an excellent food for weight loss goals

Some fruits have lower calorie count than others

Veg Quinoa Recipes- The quest for a healthy lifestyle has become a trend that is not going away anywhere, and for better. With the sedentary lifestyle that people in cities and towns are leading, there is a need to adopt a healthy lifestyle. With time, more and more people are recognising the importance of adopting healthy eating habits by avoiding processed and packaged food and embracing nature's fresh produce. Cooking with fresh fruits, vegetables and ingredients, including cereals and grains is a crucial step towards it.





Time and again, we hear about various incredible benefits of superfoods and grains like chia seeds, flaxseeds, and the much loved - quinoa. It is touted to be one of the most nutrient-dense super-grains with extremely rich in proteins, vitamin E, iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium, phosphorus and monounsaturated fat. In fact, the whole grain is brimming with fibre - twice as much as any other grain. It is low in carbs and calories yet high on energy - all of which support healthy weight loss.





Being so nutritionally rich makes quinoa a highly beneficial ingredient that you can add to your daily diet. As per various experts, adding quinoa to your daily diet can balance the blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol and high blood pressure, hence making it is a great dietary addition for diabetics. Besides everything else, what makes quinoa truly a wonder grain is its versatility, the ability to fit in with anything according to the culinary requirements. You can grind it to flour, knead dough, whip up a batter or simply boil it to add to any dish that you wish. From risottos, salads, biryanis and noodles to even desserts, quinoa can team up with just about everything. Now, that you know the many benefits of this superfood, let's unravel the many ways to experiment with quinoa.







Here Are 5 Best Veg Quinoa Recipes You Can Prepare Easily At Home:

A beautiful snack to serve for Sunday brunch or breakfast, strawberry quinoa is a healthy, delectable mix of boiled quinoa, chopped bell pepper and strawberries, laced with olive oil, salt, pepper and a tang of lime. Quinoa being the main ingredient, packed with minerals and vitamins, amp the nutrient value in this delicious savoury snack.





Packed with the goodness of quinoa, this delicious strawberry dish is super refreshing and healthy.

A delicious Indian dessert made healthy! Seviyaan is a popular dessert prepared often on festivals such as Eid, Diwali and other special occasions in Indian homes. One of the popular ways of eating Seviyaan (vermicelli) in Indian households is to cook with milk, sugar and dry fruits; here is a recipe that comes with a healthy twist of quinoa and citrusy orange reduction, cooked with almond milk and served with jaggery and nuts nougat atop.





This veg quinoa recipe is perfect for those lazy brunches that will not only please your palate but will also give a healthy start to your day. This risotto recipe is as healthy as it can get. Boiled and salted quinoa is cooked with onions, garlic, mushrooms, thyme and parsley to perfection. If not brunch, it is a great option to cook for lunch or dinner.





Packed with veggies such as asparagus, cauliflower and broccoli along with lentils, spring onions, lemongrass and pomegranate, this quinoa recipe is one of the healthiest salads that you can relish. Do not miss the drizzle of citrusy sweet lime along with a zingy mustard dressing that would instantly tantalise your taste buds.





A perfect bowl of health for breakfast, brunch or lunch.

A healthy twist to the vegetarian India snack, quinoa with couscous and beetroot make for a delectable, melt in the mouth tikki that you can gorge on without any guilt! Quinoa, couscous and beetroot make for a refreshingly healthy dish that you won't be able to resist. Pair it with your favourite chutney and serve these with a cup of tea for breakfast or brunch.





This tikki is made with the most healthy ingredients like quinoa, beetroot, couscous and spinach along with oats.

So, without further ado, prepare these amazing veg quinoa recipes at home and tell us which recipe you liked the most in the comment section!







