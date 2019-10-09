Weight Loss: This Radiant Red Carrot And Tomato Soup May Help You Lose Those Extra Kilos

For weight loss, it is very essential to load up on fresh fruits and vegetables

There's something about soups that could comfort you even on the harshest of days. The sudden nip in the air has intensified our cravings to another level. Soups are a hit across all age groups. It is one of the easiest things to prepare, and it pleases everybody in the room. Soups also offer enough room for you to experiment. You can put together some of your favourite veggies, meat and herbs and enjoy the medley in the comfort of your home. Soups help foster you from within; they ensure steady inflow of nutrients that help keep you warm and healthy. Soups could also prove to be a valuable addition to your weight-loss diet. Yes, you heard us. 'Souping' as a trend has picked up in the world of health and fitness, and perhaps you may want to give it a try as well.





(Also Read: Weight Loss: Craving Fries On Diet? These Baked Carrot Fries May Come In Handy!)





For weight loss, it is very essential to load up on fresh fruits and vegetables. They are rich in fibre; fibre helps fill you up and prevent you from noshing into all things fried and fattening. Other than fibre, they are also profuse with several minerals, vitamins and antioxidants. You may lose the fibre in juicing but in soups, you can retain the fibres of these veggies to a great extent.

Carrot and tomato soup for weight loss

This carrot and tomato soup is a vibrant mix of all things nice and nutritious. Packing the goodness of carrots and tomatoes, this soup could fill you up and prevent the urge to over-eat. It is so wholesome and rich that it is ideal for evenings where you want to eat light but flavourful food. Here's what makes it weight-loss-friendly:





1. Low in calories: If you rule out the cream for garnish, the soup is a hearty low-cal addition to your diet. Both carrots and tomatoes are very low in calories. Keeping a track of calories you consume per day may help you monitor your weight loss better.





2. Rich in fibre: Carrots are a treasure trove of dietary fibres that could help bolster heart health and aid weight loss. Tomatoes contain a good amount of fibre too.





3. Preparation: The preparation of this soup may work wonders for your diet. It is not cream-based, hence it saves you many calories (we would suggest that you do not use any cream for garnish either). The soup also does not contain any fried croutons and processed meat.





4. Use of herbs: Black pepper is known to rev up metabolism naturally, which could help aid weight loss, so make sure you are not stingy with black pepper in this soup. However, make sure you do not go overboard with it either as excess of anything could prove harmful.





Try including this soup in your diet plan and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



