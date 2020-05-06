Weight Loss: This Tomato-Beetroot Juice May Help You Shed Extra Kilos (Recipe Inside)

Somdatta Saha | Updated: May 06, 2020 15:29 IST
Have you ever imagined a curry without tomatoes? They make an important part of the Indian cuisine. Tomatoes not only add falvour (tanginess) to a dish, but are also responsible for the texture and consistency of gravy. However, the usage of these red-coloured fruits do not limit to gravy-based dishes. They are also added to different other dishes like raitas, salads, chutneys etc. Besides adding flavour to our food, tomatoes are packed with several nutrients and have number of health benefits; weight loss being one of them. Hence, we bring you a tomato-based juice recipe (tomato-beetroot juice) that also has the goodness of beetroot.
Tomatoes- 2-3
Beetroot- 1
Mint leaves- 3-4
Pink/black salt- as per taste
Black pepper powder- 1 teaspoon
Honey- 1.5 teaspoon
Lemon juice- 1-2 teaspoon
Ice- 1/4th cup (crushed)
Step 1. Deseed tomatoes and dice them.
Step 2. Peel beetroot and chop it into small pieces.
Step 3. Add the tomatoes and beetroot in a juicer and blend them well. Do not add extra water.
Step 4. Add mint leaves blend again.
Step 5. Take a tall glass; add the crushed ice cubes as base.
Step 6. Strain the juice in the glass and add honey, black pepper powder, pink/black salt and lemon juice and stir.
Step 7. Garnish with a mint leaf and lemon slice and serve cold.
This tomato-beetroot juice may also help to protect the skin from extreme heat during the summer season and make it soft, supple and glowing from within. So try this at home and give yourself a dose of all things good. Stay healthy, stay safe!
