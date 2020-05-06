SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Weight Loss: This Tomato-Beetroot Juice May Help You Shed Extra Kilos (Recipe Inside)

Weight Loss: This Tomato-Beetroot Juice May Help You Shed Extra Kilos (Recipe Inside)

Besides adding flavour to our food, tomatoes are packed with several nutrients and have number of health benefits; weight loss being one of them.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: May 06, 2020 15:29 IST

Reddit
Weight Loss: This Tomato-Beetroot Juice May Help You Shed Extra Kilos (Recipe Inside)

Tomato-beetroot juice may help to protect the skin from extreme heat

Highlights
  • Tomato-beetroot juice is also rich in vitamin C
  • Both tomatoes and beetroot are rich in antioxidants
  • Tomatoes are low in calorie and rich in fibre

Have you ever imagined a curry without tomatoes? They make an important part of the Indian cuisine. Tomatoes not only add falvour (tanginess) to a dish, but are also responsible for the texture and consistency of gravy. However, the usage of these red-coloured fruits do not limit to gravy-based dishes. They are also added to different other dishes like raitas, salads, chutneys etc. Besides adding flavour to our food, tomatoes are packed with several nutrients and have number of health benefits; weight loss being one of them. Hence, we bring you a tomato-based juice recipe (tomato-beetroot juice) that also has the goodness of beetroot.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why You Must Include Tomatoes In Your Weight Loss Plan

qtufl2f8Tomatoes are rich in vitamin C that gives an energy-boost to the body

How Tomato-Beetroot Juice Promote Weight Loss?

  • Tomatoes are low in calorie and rich in fibre, which keeps a person full for a longer time. It also helps to promote better metabolism, leading to weight loss.
  • Beetroot also packed with dietary fibre which makes it an ideal vegetable for the people who are trying to shed the extra kilos.
  • Both tomatoes and beetroot are rich in antioxidants, which help to flush out the toxins from body and boost energy. Hence this juice in the morning can provide a healthy start to the day.
  • Tomato-beetroot juice is also rich in vitamin C, which helps to strengthen immunity.

Also Read: 6 Interesting Ways To Add Beetroots To Your Diet For Overall Health

ssf38d5gBeetroot is rich in fibre, keeping a person full for longer time

Here's The Recipe For Tomato-Beetroot Juice:

Ingredients:

Tomatoes- 2-3

Beetroot- 1

Mint leaves- 3-4

Pink/black salt- as per taste

Black pepper powder- 1 teaspoon

Honey- 1.5 teaspoon

Lemon juice- 1-2 teaspoon

Ice- 1/4th cup (crushed)

Preparation:

Step 1. Deseed tomatoes and dice them.

Step 2. Peel beetroot and chop it into small pieces.

Step 3. Add the tomatoes and beetroot in a juicer and blend them well. Do not add extra water.

Step 4. Add mint leaves blend again.

Step 5. Take a tall glass; add the crushed ice cubes as base.

Step 6. Strain the juice in the glass and add honey, black pepper powder, pink/black salt and lemon juice and stir.

Step 7. Garnish with a mint leaf and lemon slice and serve cold.

This tomato-beetroot juice may also help to protect the skin from extreme heat during the summer season and make it soft, supple and glowing from within. So try this at home and give yourself a dose of all things good. Stay healthy, stay safe!





Comments

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  TomatoesBeetrootWeightloss Tips
Chicken Recipe: How To Make Chicken Saagwala At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
Chicken Recipe: How To Make Chicken Saagwala At Home (Recipe Video Inside)
Summer Detox: Drink Jeera-Dhania-Saunf Water Every Morning For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin
Summer Detox: Drink Jeera-Dhania-Saunf Water Every Morning For Weight Loss And Glowing Skin

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com