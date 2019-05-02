This Yummy Summer Juice May Help Burn Your Belly Fat Instantly

It is also a good idea to include as many seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet.

You may have heard a dozen of tips from your peer, friends and colleagues on how to burn belly fat. If somehow, you managed to keep yourself immune from the bombardment of 'advises', there is no way you can keep yourself away from the hundred tips available online. From fitness hacks to fad diets, the internet is loaded with all that you need. In this overwhelming presence of information, it often becomes difficult to keep abreast with what may actually benefit you in the long-term. For sustainable weight loss, you need to have a balanced diet. It is also a good idea to include as many seasonal fruits and vegetables in your diet. They're filled with vital antioxidants and nutrients that are not only good for your overall health but also help keep you fit and your metabolism active.





The summer is upon us and we have filled our kitchen pantry with all things good and summery. The season is renowned for its delicious fruits, and no we are not just talking about mangoes. There are a plenty of summer fruits and vegetables that you can use in your weight loss plan. You can throw them in a refreshing summer salad, add them to your smoothies, blend them in soups or use them to make yummy juice. While it is always a good idea to eat your fruits whole, as they are packed with good quality fibres; home-made fresh juice is a good alternative to your aerated sodas and beverages that are filled with liquid calories. The juices that you get in market are also often filled with excess sugar.

Weight loss: The summer is upon us and we have filled our kitchen pantry with all things good and summery.





This summer you can bring in all your favourite summer veggies and fruits and blend them into a delicious glass of juice with this Pineapple, Orange and Bottle Gourd Juice recipe. A look at its ingredients would tell you why this juice is so effective in cutting belly fat.











1. Pineapple: Pineapple has immense metabolism-boosting properties. It contains an enzyme called bromelain, which helps in metabolising protein and burns excess belly fat.





2. Orange: According to the USDA, oranges provide only 47 calories per 100 grams. This low-calorie fruit is also rich in vitamin C that prevents free radical activity.





3. Bottle Gourd: With 92 percent water content, fibre and minerals, lauki is your ultimate weight-loss aide this summer.





4. Cucumber: Cucumber is all water and nutrients. Around 96 percent of cucumber's weight is just water. It helps fill you up that prevent frequent urge to binge.











Try this recipe at home and let us know how it helped you in your weight loss regimen.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



























