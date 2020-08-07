Watch: This 3-Minute Fruit And Cracker Dessert Is All About Indulgence (Recipe Video Inside)

Highlights This unique dessert recipe literally takes three minutes for preparation

All you need are some crackers, cheese cream, chocolate ganache,fruits

This recipe has been shared by Vlogger Manjula on her YouTube channel

Do you crave for sweet everyday? Fret not, you are not alone! For the ones with sweet-tooth, a meal doesn't seem complete without a plate of sweet indulgence at the end. Be it a portion of moist chocolate cake or a cone of ice-cream - a dose of our favourite sweet can uplift our mood and make us feel satisfied any time of the day. Hence, we often find ourselves reaching out our favourite dessert shop or bakeries in search of sweet to satiate the cravings. But getting food from outside doesn't seem to be a feasible idea amidst the on-going Coronavrius pandemic. Although the country is on an unlock spree, we still are extra cautious about eating store-bought foods. Instead, people are seen whipping up cakes, ice-creams and other luscious desserts at home.





Here we bring you a unique dessert recipe that literally takes three minutes for preparation. All you need are some crackers, cheese cream, chocolate ganache and fruits to put together this amazing fruit and cracker dessert in a jiffy. This recipe has been shared by Vlogger Manjula on her YouTube channel 'Manjula's Kitchen'. Let's give it a look!





Watch: Here's The Recipe Video For 3-Minute Fruit and Cracker Dessert:

Also Read: Recipe Video: Make Cream Cheese At Home With This Easy Recipe







Although this dessert includes graham cracker in the recipe, you can replace it with the regular crackers (cream-cracker biscuits) you get in the market.





If you do not have chocolate ganache at home, and want to avoid the store-bought ones, here's a quick recipe to prepare it with just two simple ingredients- semi-sweet chocolates and heavy cream. Click here for the recipe.





So next time when you crave for something sweet, you just know what to do!







