What Are The Greens That Go Into Punjabi Special Sarso Ka Saag

Sarso ka saag is one of the most iconic winter treats

If you have spent considerable time in winters of North India, you'd be aware that a quintessential Indian winter diet differs drastically from that of summer. Sharbats give way to warming kadhas, ghee and nuts make occasional cameos in our daily meals too. There are several signature winter delicacies that make it worth waiting for a year. Sarso ka saag is one of the most iconic winter treats hailing from Punjab. It is often accompanied with makki ki roti, a flatbread made with cornmeal. The comfort food has earned fans across the globe and continues to make 'green vegetables' exciting for us. Sarso is an Indian word for mustard. A lot of us would assume that sarso ka saag is made with mustard greens. But you would be surprised to know that it takes a bunch of different greens to make this Punjabi sensation.





These are the winter greens that are typically used to make sarso ka saag:

1. Mustard Leaves: Mustard leaves are brimming with a treasure of minerals and antioxidants. They are a rich source of beta-carotene, vitamin C and K that help you detox. They are also effective in lowering bad cholesterol and keep your heart healthy.





2. Bathua Leaves: Another seasonal delight, bathua is also added in sarso ka saag to make it richer and luscious. Bathua leaves are an incredible source of fibre that are known to keep your heart healthy, and your digestion top-notch.

3. Methi: These bitter greens may have mixed fan-base, but one cannot deny that they make your saag preparation super dense with nutrients and flavour.





4. Palak: You are seeing spinach everywhere around you now, and it would be a crime to not include them in your winter diet. A rich source of iron, folate, magnesium, potassium, B vitamins and vitamin K, spinach is a teeming with health benefits.





Spinach is a rich source of iron, folate, magnesium, potassium, B vitamins Photo Credit: iStock





You can add or remove any greens from the list as per your convenience, but we would recommend you include them all in your sarso ka saag for a wholesome experience.





Here's a delicious recipe of sarso ka saag that you can prepare for your lunch, dinner or any gathering. Sarso ka saag is also a significant part of Lohri and Sankranti celebrations. Try making this at home and let us know how you liked it.









