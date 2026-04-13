Spring always brings a certain lightness with it, in the air as well as on the plate. It is the season when menus begin to shift towards fresher flavours and softer textures. With that in mind, I visited HIKKI at Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, to try their limited-time Sakura in Bloom menu, available through March and April. Inspired by Japan's cherry blossom season, the menu focuses on balance and restraint, and feels well-timed for the warmer months.





Light Plates to Start With





The menu leans towards fresh, clean flavours, and that shows from the starters onward.

One of the first dishes I tried was the Spring Chicken Gyoza. The chicken was juicy and flavourful, with a gentle citrusy note that made it feel lighter than a regular gyoza. It was comforting without being heavy, and very easy to enjoy.

The standout for me, though, was the Salmon Avocado Tartare. It arrived looking striking, with dry ice plating, but it was not just about presentation. The flavours were refreshing and well-balanced. The salmon tasted fresh, the avocado added creaminess, and everything came together nicely. It looked great and tasted even better. This was my favourite dish on the menu and my top recommendation.

The mains continue with the same seasonal focus. The menu includes a Tofu Katsu Curry and Yuzu Butter Prawn Noodles. I chose the Tofu Katsu Curry, served with rice, and it turned out to be a satisfying choice. The tofu had a good crunch on the outside and stayed soft inside, pairing well with the curry. It was filling without being too heavy and worked well as a comforting main.





Ending on a High Note





The dessert was another highlight of the meal. The Sakura Tres Leches was soft, delicate, and beautifully done. It was light yet indulgent, with flavours that stayed gentle rather than overwhelming. I did not leave anything behind on the plate. It was one of those desserts that you want to savour slowly.





Cocktails Inspired by the Season





The cocktail menu follows the same spring-driven idea, keeping things refreshing and easy.

If you prefer vodka-based drinks, Edo Bloom is worth ordering. It is citrusy with a slightly nutty note and very refreshing. Hana Mi is another good option, with its soft pink colour and subtle sakura-inspired flavours.

For whisky drinkers, the Shogun Highball works well. It is not too sweet, finishes clean, and the ginger ale adds just enough bite.

Curated by HIKKI's Executive Chef, Chef Prince, the Sakura in Bloom menu feels thoughtful and season-appropriate. It focuses on balance rather than boldness.





If you enjoy seasonal menus that complement the weather, this one is worth trying before it wraps up. The Sakura in Bloom menu is available at HIKKI, Malviya Nagar, through March and April.