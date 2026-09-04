Scroll on Instagram or go to any cafe, and avocado dishes are one thing you will find regardless. But while they may be a staple on brunch menus, their roots run deep in Mexico. The country happens to be the world's largest producer of the fruit, and most of its production is linked to a single region in the state of Michoacan in Mexico. At the centre of it all is this one city whose identity has become closely tied to avocados.





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Uruapan Is Widely Known As The 'Avocado Capital Of The World'

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That city is Uruapan in Michoacan. For decades, Uruapan has been associated with the title "Avocado Capital of the World". Mexico's Secretariat of Culture has used the description while documenting the city's annual Expo Feria del Aguacate, a festival dedicated to the fruit. The nickname reflects the city's close connection to the vast avocado-growing region that surrounds it. Located in Michoacan, Uruapan sits in the heart of one of the world's most productive avocado belts.

Michoacan Produces Most Of Mexico's Avocados

The numbers help explain why the state is so important. According to a 2026 USDA report, Michoacan produced around 2.04 million tonnes of avocados in 2025, accounting for nearly three-quarters of Mexico's total output. Travel through the state and you'll see orchard after orchard spread across rolling landscapes. But growing avocados is only part of the story. Important activities such as packing, processing and exporting are also concentrated here, making the state a crucial centre for the industry.





Fertile volcanic soil, favourable elevations and a relatively mild climate have created ideal conditions for avocado cultivation, helping Michoacan emerge as one of the world's leading production hubs.

Why Avocados Are So Important Here

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In this part of Mexico, avocados are far more than a popular ingredient. Thousands of livelihoods depend on them, from farmers and packers to transport workers and exporters. As demand for avocados grew during the second half of the 20th century, local communities saw major economic changes. The industry expanded rapidly, reshaping both the landscape and the region's economy.





Uruapan also plays a key role in connecting growers with buyers around the world, making it one of the most important centres in Mexico's avocado trade network.

Avocados Have Been Part Of Mexican Cuisine For Generations

Long before social media turned avocado toast into a brunch staple, avocados were already deeply woven into everyday Mexican cooking. They are best known as the key ingredient in guacamole, but they also feature in tacos, tortas, soups, salads and countless home-cooked meals.





For generations, avocados have held a regular place on Mexican dining tables. Today, that culinary legacy exists alongside a thriving export industry. According to Michoacan's economic development department, Mexico accounted for roughly 40% of the world's avocado export value in 2025.





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A City Built Around 'Green Gold'

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Given its economic significance, it's no surprise that avocados are often referred to as "green gold" in Mexico. While "Avocado Capital of the World" is not an official international designation, the title has long been linked with Uruapan. Looking at the city's surroundings, it's easy to understand why. Few places are as closely connected to avocado cultivation as this corner of Michoacan.