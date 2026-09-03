Avocados may now be a staple on cafe menus and supermarket shelves, but the fruit has been cultivated in parts of India for generations. In Kerala, one village stands out for its deep-rooted association with avocado farming and research. Nestled in Wayanad district, this place has played an important role in shaping the fruit's journey in the state.

Ambalavayal Is Known As Kerala's First 'Avocado City'

Ambalavayal in Wayanad is known as Kerala's first "Avocado City". The designation was announced in 2025 by Kerala's Agriculture Minister, recognising the village's long-standing association with avocado cultivation and scientific research.





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The village is also home to the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS) of Kerala Agricultural University. Established in the 1940s, the institution has grown into a major centre for agricultural research in Kerala's high-range region.

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Avocado is among the fruit crops studied and cultivated at the station. Some of the varieties maintained there include Kallar Round, Fuerte, Purple Hybrid and Pollock.

The Old Avocado Tree At Ambalavayal

One of the most fascinating aspects of Ambalavayal's avocado story is an old avocado tree located within the research station campus.





The tree is believed to date back to the period when the agricultural farm was established after World War II. The station traces its origins to the 1940s, when the then Madras government set up the farm as part of the Ex-Servicemen Colonisation Programme in Wayanad.





Over the years, the tree has come to symbolise the village's long connection with avocado cultivation, dating back to a time when the fruit was far less familiar to Indian consumers than it is today.

Why Avocado Thrives In Wayanad

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Wayanad's climate supports the cultivation of several tropical and subtropical fruits. At RARS, avocado is listed alongside crops such as mango, litchi, orange, rambutan and mangosteen.





Researchers at the station have also identified avocado as a crop with significant commercial potential. Various projects have been undertaken to support commercial cultivation, including studies on improved production methods and high-density planting techniques.

From Fresh Fruit To Value-Added Products

The opportunities surrounding avocado extend beyond fresh consumption. At RARS Ambalavayal, the fruit and vegetable processing unit works with a range of produce, including avocado, to explore value-added products.





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The facility has the infrastructure to develop processed foods such as jams, squashes, pickles and similar products, creating additional possibilities for growers and food entrepreneurs.





While avocados have become increasingly visible in markets across Kerala in recent years, Ambalavayal's association with the fruit goes back much further. A legacy of cultivation, decades of research and growing commercial interest have together helped the village earn recognition as Kerala's first Avocado City.