White clouds hovering over in the sky, sparkling rain pouring out of the window, and a cool breeze blowing on the face - everything about monsoons is just perfect. Just one thing that will make it more than perfect is a plate of delicious snacks paired with your evening tea. With such a terrific view, nobody wants to miss a second of it, that's why we brought you some quick and easy recipes to colour the rainy evenings with lip-smacking snacks. Soak in the bliss of this gorgeous weather without wasting too much time in the kitchen.





Also Read: Monsoon Diet: 7 Delicious Drinks To Help You Stay Hydrated In Monsoon

Here're 9 Quick And Easy Snacks Recipes For Monsoon:

Is it just us or do you also crave something fried when it's raining outside? If you too can't resist some greasy goodness on your plate, there's nothing better than a bread pakoda to satiate your tummy and heart at the same time. Click here for the recipe.

Close on the heels of fried snacks come cheesy treats. Anything cheesy and gooey wins our heart. What if you get both in one dish? Try this cheesy papadi recipe to enjoy a wholesome evening meal.

Desi chaats can never disappoint us. But just to shake up things a little, try this unique bhel that has tortilla chips mixed with bhujia, corns, capsicum and tomatoes. We are sure you'll love it. Click here for the recipe.

Here's an easy recipe for crispy restaurant-style onion rings that you can easily make at home. Just soak the raw onions in cold water beforehand and fry them to glory in no time. Click here for the recipe.

This is a refreshing version of the popular bonda, and is made with wheat flour, rice flour, banana and jaggery. Quickly mix all the ingredients together to make the dough. Roll out balls from it and fry. Click here for the recipe.

This light yet tantalising bhel puri is always on our favourites list. It screams comfort at all times. So make your own bhel puri in all of 15 minutes and enjoy the rains with a mouthfeel of this yummy snack. Click here for the recipe.

Are you looking to explore new regional foods that are not south Indian or Punjabi or Gujarati? Try this kulcha all the way from Jammu, which can be made in all of 10 minutes. Here's the recipe.

Move over the usual pyaz and paneer pakora, try this Sindhi-special fried snack that is made with an enticing combination of chickpeas and gram flour. Click here for the recipe.

Crunchy, healthy and oh-so-yummy, roasted makhanas can be easily made by roasting the makhanas in ghee and seasoned with salt and red chilli powder. It will go perfectly with your sham ki chai. Here's the recipe.











The rain may not last for long. So make your favourite snacks quickly and enjoy your evening while munching away.