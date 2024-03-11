In order to enjoy our food fully, we must pair it with the right side dishes. It may seem like it doesn't make much of a difference, but it really does. When done correctly, it elevates our meal-eating experience and makes our stomach happy, doesn't it? While there are several such food pairings out there, our focus in this article is on the quintessential Bengali luchi. For the unversed, luchi is a popular deep-fried flatbread that is commonly enjoyed for breakfast. It is akin to the North Indian puri but differs slightly in flavour and texture. Apart from this, the side dishes paired with it are also quite different. If you're feeling confused about what makes for the perfect companion to it, we're here to help you out. Find below a list of five classic side dishes that complement Bengali luchi wonderfully.

Also Read: Bored Of Traditional Cutlets? Try This Lip-Smacking Bengali Veg Chop Recipe

Food Pairings: Here Are 5 Side Dishes That Pair Well With Bengali Luchi:

1. Cholar Dal

Cholar dal is a staple in Bengali households. Made with chana dal, coconut, and an assortment of whole spices, it is quite nutritious and packed with flavour. When paired with hot and fluffy luchis, it makes for a stellar breakfast combination. While you can certainly use oil to prepare the dal, we suggest you use ghee for a richer flavour. Are you excited to make this delicious dal? Click here for the complete recipe for Cholar Dal.

2. Begun Bhaja

Bengali luchi also pairs well with begun bhaja. This dish is basically a baingan (eggplant) fry, marinated with spices and salt, and then deep-fried in mustard oil. The crispiness of the begun bhaja complements the soft texture of the luchis. If you wish to make it healthier, you can even bake the baingan or pan-fry it. It'll give you similar results! Find the complete recipe for Begun Bhaja here.

3. Aloo Dum

Aloo dum is a popular Bengali-style potato curry. It features fried baby potatoes that are simmered in a spicy gravy, which tantalises the taste buds. You can prepare this curry with or without onion and garlic, depending on your personal preference. Whichever way you make it, you're simply going to love relishing this flavourful combination. Click here for the complete recipe for Aloo Dum.

4. Kosha Mangsho

Another side dish to pair with luchi is the iconic Bengali delicacy, kosha mangsho. To make it, juicy and tender mutton pieces are slow-cooked in a spiced, velvety brown gravy. This aromatic preparation is sure to enhance your luchi-eating experience. It offers a delightful aroma that will leave you asking for more. Want to give it a try? Find the complete recipe for Kosha Mangsho here.

Also Read: Want To Make Baingan Bharta With A Twist? Try This Bengali-Style Dal Bhorta

5. Payesh

Did you know luchi pairs well with desserts as well? Yes, it's true. Payesh, for instance, is one sweet delicacy that complements the flavour of luchi wonderfully. It is a Bengali-style rice kheer or pudding that is super smooth and creamy. When having luchi with a savoury curry, put a serving of payesh on your plate and enjoy the combination of sweet and savoury flavours. Click here for the complete recipe for Payesh.





So, the next time you're having luchi, you'll know exactly what to pair with this classic Bengali bread. Do let us know which side dish you like the most with it.