We have all been there - staring at food delivery apps while hunger builds, only to shut them down after seeing the final total (thanks to delivery fees, taxes, and all those mystery platform charges). Then there are days when you open the fridge and it just… stares back at you. But a tight budget or an empty fridge does not mean you are stuck with sad or bland meals. Some of the most comforting, budget-friendly dishes are made with the simplest kitchen staples. A cup of rice, a boiled potato, or even a lone packet of Maggi noodles can turn into a proper meal if you know how to use them. So, if your budget is feeling tight this week, do not stress. These easy recipes under Rs 50 are filling, flavourful, and just what you need.





Here Are 7 Easy Meals You Can Make Under Rs 50 At Home:

1. Poha With Peanuts

If there is one Indian breakfast that manages to be budget-friendly, satisfying and ready in minutes, it is poha. With a tadka of mustard seeds, onions, curry leaves and roasted peanuts, this humble dish becomes something you will actually look forward to. Lemon juice adds brightness, and if you have boiled potatoes or carrots, feel free to toss those in too. One cup can easily serve two people.

2. Masala Maggi With Vegetables

Maggi is the ultimate quick meal, especially on days when time and money are limited. To give it a proper upgrade, add chopped onions, tomatoes, chillies, and a pinch of garam masala. Those half-used vegetables in the fridge? Perfect for this. It is warming, nostalgic, and far more satisfying than plain noodles.

3. Chana Chaat

Got boiled chana? You are halfway to a great dish. Mix it with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chillies, and lemon juice. Sprinkle some chaat masala and top with sev. It is crunchy, spicy, and surprisingly filling. Great for lunch, snacking, or when you are craving something chatpata without heading out.

4. Cucumber Sandwich

Minimal ingredients, maximum satisfaction. Just butter two slices of bread, add cucumber slices, sprinkle some chaat masala, and assemble. This is a classic snack that works for breakfast, tea-time, or mid-meal hunger pangs. Keep it cold and crisp for best results.

5. Khichdi With Ghee

There is nothing more comforting than a bowl of warm khichdi when you are tired or keeping things frugal. Rice, moong dal, turmeric and salt come together in a pressure cooker to make something nourishing and filling. Finish with a spoon of ghee or a quick tempering of cumin seeds and red chillies. Add curd or pickle on the side, and you are sorted.

6. Aloo Paratha With Curd

Aloo paratha is one of those dishes that feels indulgent but uses very basic ingredients. Mix mashed potatoes with chillies, salt, ajwain and coriander, and stuff into dough. Roll and cook with oil or ghee. Serve with curd or achaar. You can make multiple parathas under Rs 50 and still feel full and happy.

7. Vegetable Upma

Suji (semolina) often sits ignored in the kitchen, but it is perfect for a wholesome upma. Roast it and cook with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and chopped onions. Add leftover vegetables like carrots, peas or beans. Finish with lemon juice and serve warm. It keeps you full for hours and takes barely any effort.





The Bottom Line:

These low-cost meal ideas are great for students, solo diners, or anyone looking to eat well while keeping spending in check. Try them on busy weekdays, month-end crunches, or just when you feel like eating something simple and home-cooked.