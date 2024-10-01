Navratri is one of the biggest and most important festivals in India, celebrated with full energy all over the country. It happens four times a year, but the two most popular ones are Chaitra Navratri (around March-April) and Sharad Navratri (around September-October). This year, Sharad Navratri kicks off on October 3, also known as Sharadiya Navratri. It's nine days of worship, fasting, and celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga, but the eighth day, Ashtami, is extra special. It's also called Maha Ashtami, and it's the most important day of Durga Puja, especially in Bengali culture. Sandhi Puja happens on this day, a special ritual done during the last few minutes of Ashtami Tithi and the first minutes of Navami Tithi. This year, Maha Ashtami falls on October 11, 2024.











Ashtami 2024: Date and Puja Timings:

Durga Ashtami: Friday, October 11, 2024





Ashtami Tithi Begins: 12:31 PM PST, October 10, 2024





Ashtami Tithi Ends: 12:06 PM PST, October 11, 2024





Ashtami 2024: What Makes It So Special?

During Navratri, each day is dedicated to a different form of Goddess Durga, and Ashtami is all about honouring her young avatar. On this day, Kanjak or Kanya Pujan is celebrated, where young girls between 2 and 10 years old are invited home, worshipped, and treated to a special bhog. The classic Ashtami bhog includes puri, chana, and halwa. It's a sweet gesture with fruits, dry fruits, and small gifts handed to the girls, and some people even perform this ritual on the ninth day, Navami. Want to whip up the traditional bhog for this year's Ashtami? We've got you covered with some easy recipes!

Ashtami 2024: 5 Recipes For Kanjak Bhog

1. Sookhe Kale Chane

This dish is a must-have on Ashtami. Just soak the black chickpeas overnight, pressure-cook them, and toss them with spices like amchoor, coriander powder, red chilli, salt, and cumin. A simple, flavorful dish that's loved by all. Click here for the full recipe!

2. Halwa

Sooji halwa is a staple in any bhog. It's made by roasting semolina in ghee, mixing it with sugar syrup, and topping it off with dry fruits like almonds and pistachios. It's pure comfort in a bowl! Click here for the full recipe!

3. Poori

You can't do an Ashtami bhog without crispy pooris! These golden-brown delights are made with whole wheat flour, and some people even add a little semolina for extra crunch. Click here for the full recipe

4. Kheer

This creamy rice pudding is a total festival favourite. Kheer is made with rice, milk, sugar, and cardamom, and finished off with a generous sprinkling of dry fruits. It's the perfect sweet treat to end your Ashtami feast! Click here for the full recipe!

5. Dahi Bhalla

Soft and fluffy Dahi Bhallas made from urad and moong dal are a refreshing addition to your Navratri menu. Soak them in yogurt and top them off with your favourite chutneys for a cooling treat. Click here for the full recipe!

Happy Ashtami 2024!





