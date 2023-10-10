Navratri, the popular Indian religious festival celebrated with fervour across the country, occurs four times a year. However, Chaitra Navratri (March to April) and Sharad Navratri (September to October) hold particular significance. This year, Sharad Navratri 2023 commences on October 15, 2023, and concludes on October 23. The nine sacred days of Navratri are dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Devotees express their unwavering faith through worship, and some even observe a nine-day fast. Those adhering to the Navratri fast follow a Satvik (pure) diet, in line with Hindu customs, abstaining from garlic, onions, pulses, grains, meat, and alcohol. This pure diet includes ingredients such as sago, rajgira, buckwheat, water chestnut flour, milk, curd, dry fruits, potatoes, and samak rice, which form the basis of numerous traditional Indian vrat special recipes.





Throughout this religious festival of Navratri, you can prepare a variety of Indian recipes suitable for both offering and daily consumption. Fasting doesn't mean starving; it's crucial to maintain energy levels. The limited ingredients during Navratri fasting inspire the creation of delectable Indian dishes. We've curated a list of nine special recipes for the nine days of Navratri, making your cooking endeavours a breeze.

Sharad Navratri 2023: Here Are 9 Navratri Recipes For 9 Days That You Can Try:

1. Kuttu Poori

Specially crafted for fasting days, Kuttu ki Poori is both delicious and gluten-free. Simply mix spices with boiled potatoes and deep-fry the Poori. You can also use rajgira or water chestnut flour in place of buckwheat flour. Click here



2. Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana khichdi is quite popular during Navratri. A light dish made with sago or sabudana, spiced lightly. Sabudana Khichdi is one of the main fasting dish from western India, especially from the regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. Pair it up with a bowl full of curd. Click here









3. Aloo Ki Kadhi

This is an interesting vrat-friendly kadhi which is perfect for Navratri. All you need potatoes, buckwheat and curd to make this delicious kadhi. You can pair with samak ke chawal. Click here



4. Vratwala Chawal ka Dhokla

During the nine days of fasting, make dietary adjustments with our enhanced version of the popular Gujarati Dhokla recipe, tailored for fasting. Samak rice, a special grain for Navratri, forms the base of this Dhokla. Seasoned with whole red chilli, cumin, ghee, and curry leaves, it's a flavour-packed choice.Click here



5. Vratwale Khatte Mithe Aloo

Embrace the sweet and sour flavours of lemon and chilli with these delectable potatoes-a perfect choice for Navratri. Potatoes play a prominent role during this festival, and this sweet and sour-potato recipe is a standout. Add rock salt and spices to the potatoes for a mouthwatering dish. Click here



6. Mooli Thepla

If you're looking to avoid puris during fasting, try this effortless radish thepla recipe. It's a great Navratri option. Combine radish, boiled potatoes, samak rice, ginger, and green chillies with water chestnut flour, knead the dough, shape it into rotis, apply ghee, and cook.Click here



7. Sabudana Tikki

These crispy tikkis are a delightful choice for Navratri fasting. Crafted from mashed potatoes, cashews, and green chillies, they're seasoned with rock salt. On regular days, you can substitute regular salt. Enjoy them with tea or chutney. Click here



8. Sweet Potato Chaat

Recognizing the immense popularity of chaat in India, we present a delectable recipe for Navratri Special Sweet Potato Chaat. It's both filling and healthy. Roast boiled sweet potatoes lightly, then add black pepper, cumin powder, rock salt, green chilli, and lemon juice - your delicious chaat is ready. Click here



9. Sabudana Kheer

Kheer, a classic Indian dessert, is a staple at special occasions and festivals. For Navratri, we offer a unique kheer recipe featuring sago. In this version, sago is boiled in milk infused with cardamom and saffron. Click here





You'll never experience boredom while fasting during the nine days of Navratri with these nine traditional vrat special Indian recipes. We hope these dishes bring a delightful variety to your diet.





Wishing you a joyous Sharad Navratri 2023!



























