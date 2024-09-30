Every festival in India is celebrated with great enthusiasm, and one of the most notable is Navratri. Although Navratri occurs four times a year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri hold special significance. This year, Sharad Navratri begins on October 3 and continues until October 12. The festival of Durga Puja takes place during Sharad Navratri, holding particular importance for the Bengali community around the world. This festival celebrates the homecoming of Goddess Durga, along with her children-Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, and Kartik. Also known as Durgotsav, it is a five-day festival starting on the sixth day of Sharad Navratri, known as Shashthi. It then proceeds to Maha Saptami, Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami, and finally Vijayadashami. On the last day (Vijaya Dashami), devotees immerse the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water.

When Is Durga Puja 2024

This year, the Durga Puja celebration starts on October 9, 2024:





Mahashashthi - October 9, 2024

Maha Saptami - October 10, 2024





Maha Ashtami - October 11, 2024





Mahanavami - October 12, 2024





Vijayadashami or Dussehra - October 12, 2024





(Source: www.drikpanchang.com)

Durga Puja 2024: Significance of Durga Puja

Many stories surround Durga Puja, one of which is that Goddess Durga returns to her home during this time. This festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil. According to religious beliefs, Durga fought the demon Mahishasura for nine days, ultimately defeating him on the Dashami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. In Hinduism, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped for nine days, culminating in Vijayadashami on the tenth day. During these five days, devotees decorate their homes and pandals, install idols of Goddess Durga, wear new clothes, and celebrate with joy. Food also plays an essential role during Durga Puja.

Here are some special dishes prepared during Durga Puja:

People enjoy a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes during this festival. From biryani and fish curry to rolls and chowmein, a wide range of dishes are made. Additionally, traditional foods like khichdi, luchi, sandesh, payesh, and rasmalai are quite popular.





On the occasion of Durga Puja, a special khichdi is offered to Goddess Durga. Click here to know the recipe for khichdi.





Luchi: Luchi is a deep-fried Indian flatbread which is normally made in Bengali households during festivals- it is very similar to poori. Click here for the recipe.





Sandesh: Sandesh is a popular Bengali sweet, made with sweetened cottage cheese and flavoured with cardamom and kesar.Click here for the recipe.





Rasmalai: Rasmalai is a delectable Bengali dessert made with chhena balls and soaked in malai. A must-try at home during the festive season.Click here for the recipe.





Payesh: Payesh is a Bengali version of kheer. The rice and milk pudding is flavoured with cardamom, dry fruits and a sprinkle of rose water.Click here for the recipe.





Happy Durga Puja 2024!









