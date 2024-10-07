It's that time of the year when the festive vibes are at an all-time high! Right now, Navratri celebrations are in full swing, and as we wrap up, it's time to gear up for Dussehra. Dussehra, celebrated on the 10th day of Navratri, is one of those festivals everyone eagerly waits for. Known as Vijayadashami, it's all about the triumph of good over evil. This year, Dussehra falls on Saturday, October 12, 2024. It marks the end of Navratri and coincides with the Bengali celebration of Durga Puja, which eventually leads us into Diwali. From lights to celebrations, the festive cheer is everywhere!





Dussehra 2024: Key Dates And Timing For Vijayadashami

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Vijay Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 02:49 PM





Aparahna Puja: 01:17 PM to 03:35 PM





Dashami Tithi Begins: 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024





Dashami Tithi Ends: 09:08 AM on Oct 13, 2024





Shravana Nakshatra Begins: 05:25 AM on Oct 12, 2024





Shravana Nakshatra Ends: 04:27 AM on Oct 13, 2024





(Source: Drikpanchang.Com)

Why Dussehra 2024 Is So Special

Dussehra is all about celebrating Lord Rama's victory over Ravana and the freeing of Sita from his captivity. The word 'Dussehra' itself comes from two Sanskrit words: 'Dasha', representing Ravana's ten heads, and 'Hara', meaning 'to defeat'. So, it's all about good beating evil! Massive fairs are held, and the iconic burning of Ravana's effigy is the highlight. And like every other festival, Dussehra comes with its own set of mouthwatering dishes that families enjoy together. If you're looking to cook up something extra special this Dussehra, we've got a few tasty recipes lined up for you!

Dussehra 2024: 5 Recipes You've Gotta Try This Festive Season

Gulab Jamun

What's a festival without some Gulab Jamun? These soft, golden-brown balls of khoya, soaked in sweet syrup, are a must. They're super easy to make with just a few ingredients.

Jalebi

Who doesn't love crispy, hot jalebis? A festival favourite, especially during Dussehra, they're a treat you don't want to miss.

Zarda Pulao

This one's for those with a sweet tooth. Zarda pulao is a sugary, fragrant rice dish, loaded with dry fruits and saffron. Every bite feels like a celebration.

Amritsari Chole

Comfort food alert! Tender chickpeas slow-cooked in a rich onion-tomato gravy, loaded with spices. Pair it with naan, roti, or paratha for the ultimate meal.

Kadai Paneer

A crowd-pleaser! Paneer cubes are cooked in a spicy, tangy gravy with lots of flavor from bay leaves, chillies, and more. Perfect for a festive dinner.





So, why not try these amazing recipes at home this Dussehra? Happy Vijayadashami 2024!









