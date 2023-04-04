The new season of summer is almost here and so is the time to welcome a new year. Also referred to as Noboborsho or Pohela Baisakh, it is the first day of the Bengali New Year, as per the Bengali calendar. For the unversed, 'poila' or 'pohela' means first - the first day of the Baisakh month on the Hindu calendar. The day is celebrated with much fun and fervour in West Bengal, Tripura, Assam, as well as in Bangladesh. On this day, Bengalis organise processions (shobhajatra), fairs and cultural programs and spend time with family. Poila Baisakh also signifies the first day of the harvest season of winter crops. This festival of harvest is marked as Baisakhi in Punjab, Bihu in Assam and Vishu in Kerala. Every year, Baisakhi

Poila Baisakh 2023: When Is The Bengali New Year 2023?

According to drikpanchang.com, the starting point of the Bengali Era is estimated to be in the 594th year of the Gregorian calendar. Every year, the festival date is set as per the lunisolar Bengali calendar. This year, Poila Baisakh falls on April 15 (Saturday).

Bengali era 1430 begins

Poila Baisakh: April 15, 2023

Sankranti moment on Poila Baisakh: 03:12 PM, April 14, 2023

Poila Baisakh 2023: Full-Course Traditional Bengal Meal Plan For The Festival:

Bengalis and food go hand-in-hand. This inevitably means food plays a major role in the Noboborsho celebration. On this day, people clean their homes, take a ritualistic bath and offer prayers to God and ancestors. Alongside, they also organise an extensive lunch to enjoy with family and friends. If you are planning to put together a traditional Bengali thali for your close ones, then here we have the perfect plan for you. We bring you some classic recipes that can be easily prepared at home. Take a look.

Food plays a major role in Noboborsho celebration

Here're 9 Bengali recipes for you to try:

Basanti Pulao:

A fragrant, sweet and salty rice, basanti pulao holds a constant position in any festive thali. Made with a generous addition of ghee, raisins and cashew nuts, this flavourful rice is paired with spicy curries to make for an indulgent meal. Click here for the recipe.

Luchi:

Luchi is a deep-fried flatbread, much like puri, made with refined flour (maida). It makes for a popular breakfast item in Bengal and is also served during festivals and special occasions. Click here for the recipe.

Cholar Dal:

Cholar dal is a preparation of chana dal, usually paired with luchi. It is cooked with coconut, ginger and a pool of spices and makes for a staple dish during festivals and special occasions. Click here for the recipe.

Begun Bhaja:

Begun in Bengali stands for aubergine (or baigan). It is baigan, deep fried with haldi, salt and red chilli powder. It is usually served as a side dish with pulao or luchi. Click here for the recipe.

Shukto:

Shukto is a traditional Bengali vegetable stew made with a variety of vegetables, including bitter gourd, drumsticks, and raw bananas. It is served as an appetiser, along with steamed rice. Click here for the recipe.

Fish Curry:

No Bengali meal seems complete without fish curry. If you dive in deep, you will find various fish curry options, prepared with a variety of fish. You can make it with mustard paste or use onion-tomato-ginger-garlic to prepare a spicy gravy. Click here for some of our favourite Bengali fish curry recipes.

Kosha Mangsho:

Kosha mangsho is a slow-cooked mutton curry, prepared with onion, ginger, garlic, and spices. Pair it with luchi, rice or pulao and relish. Click here for the recipe.

Sandesh:

Sandesh is a popular Bengali sweet made with chenna (cottage cheese), sugar, and cardamom powder. It is a must-have dessert in the thali. Click here for the recipe.

Mishti Doi:

Mishti doi is synonymous with Bengali cuisine. It is a sweet yogurt made with milk, sugar, and curd culture. It is a popular dessert in Bengal and is usually served in earthen pots. Click here for the recipe.





This Bengali thali for Poila Baisakh is just an example; there can be variations depending on the region and personal choices. So, follow these recipes and get an idea and put together a Poila Baisakh-special thali for your family and friends.





Subho Noboborsho, everyone!