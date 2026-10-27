I'm sure everyone has heard of Alia Bhatt. Born to a renowned filmmaker and director inBombay, Maharashtra, she has been able to accomplish wonders at 33, being an actress herself. She has been known for her versatile acting, emotional range, and prestigious accolades, taking on a spectrum of roles, transforming from a fierce, yet vulnerable spy in Raazi to a powerful matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi, but more predominantly, for what she eats. Her viral beetroot salad and chia pudding recipes sparked massive internet trends, making her a modern wellness icon. Fans adore her balanced approach to fitness, blending strict nutritious diets with occasional organic cheat meals. Through her mainstream influence, she bridges gaps between cinematic excellence and lifestyle choices.

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Frequently talked about in interviews with Vogue, a "True or False" interactive session with her fans on Instagram, and her infamous YouTube channel's video '30 facts as I turn 30,' contrasting with viewer opinions on celebrities preferring fancy, high-end dishes, Alia openly speaks about her favourite: poha with chaas, with makhanas being both a light snack, as well as her preference to pair with the dish above. Moreover, inspired by a childish palate from her daughter, she loves French fries to be indulgent, and spaghetti for an international twist to herhome-made themed food. And who says she does not have a sweet tooth when she loveschocolate, and potato. To wrap up this grounded culinary appetite are ultimately comfort foods: dal chawal, bhindi, tamatar ki sabzi, and tadka dahi.

But why does Alia's food matter beyond knowing what a celebrity likes to eat? Her choices reveal a contrast between the polished image of celebrity wellness and the reality of simply enjoying food. Her viral beetroot salad and chia pudding exist alongside French fries,spaghetti, and chocolate. As a child, Alia was affectionately called "Aloo" by her family and friends, making it fitting that potatoes remain one of her favourite foods. Her love for simple, familiar dishes also reflects her roots in Maharashtra, where foods like poha are a part of everyday food culture, blending mild and fiery flavours. When asked about her love for potatoes and chocolate, she simply said, "Fully true, aloo and chocolate are my favourites."Her choices show that food does not always need to fit into strict categories of "healthy" or"unhealthy." It can be nutritious, comforting and enjoyable at the same time. In a world where being conscious is apparent, balance is relevant.





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Ultimately, her diet is not something others need to copy, but her attitude towards food shows that enjoying what you eat can exist alongside taking care of yourself. From poha, chaas, chocolate, and French fries, her choices remain connected to her everyday preferences and where she comes from. Alia once said, "If I had to eat only one thing, it would be poha and chaas. I love it." That simple answer feels far distant from the complicated diets often associated with celebrities. Perhaps that is what makes her food story relatable; it shows how food has a deeper meaning behind identity, purpose, mentality, and connecting personal memories with culture and family. Behind the red carpets and fame, familiarity is key. "Maintrue Indian hoon, ekdum desi. Spoken by yours truly, 'mujhe ye salad walad nahi jamta hai. Mujhe daal chawal chahiye, sabzi chahiye,' and rightly said, reflects a universal truth about how true comfort stems from embracing our authentic culinary heritage. Balance, after all, may not mean eating perfectly, but making room for both what nourishes us and what makes us happy.