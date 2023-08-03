How to follow a weight loss diet on a budget? The answer is by choosing locally available simple foods and cooking them in healthy ways. Many Indian dietary staples can actually work wonders for weight loss. Lentils are one such food category. Many of us eat dal in some form nearly every day. If you want to lose weight, you should continue doing so. All lentils are generally considered nutritious, but today we're going to focus on masoor dal or red lentils. Find out how and why you should include this common dal in your weight loss diet:

Also Read: Does Ghee Help You Gain Or Lose Weight? Find Out The Truth

Why is Masoor Dal Good for Weight Loss?

Masoor Dal is packed with protein and fibre. Photo Credit: iStock

1. Great Source of Protein

Masoor dal is a wonderful source of vegetarian protein. Those wanting to lose weight, especially require high-protein foods, as they help keep you full for longer and also curb cravings.

2. High in Fiber

Fibre also promotes satiety, and masoor dal provides lots of it. This fibre content is also good for gut health, which can indirectly affect weight loss.

3. Packed with Nutrients

Masoor dal is high in antioxidants as well as minerals such as magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus. Along with weight management, it can support heart health, bone health, blood sugar control, and much more. Thus it has several benefits that you should take advantage of.

How to Cook Masoor Dal for Weight Loss?

Masoor Dal is cooked in different ways across the country

Masoor dal can be used to make different types of dishes, including traditional dal preparations, snacks, lentil salads, chaats, dal soups, and much more. When you're on a weight loss diet, ensure you control the use of oil and also include other nutrient-rich ingredients. Stay away from any deep-fried dishes. Combining the goodness of masoor dal with fresh veggies is always a great idea. Get started with the recipes below.

Also Read: Eat Sprouts For Weight Loss: Here Are The Top Benefits And Easy Recipes

Here are 5 Healthy and Easy Masoor Dal Recipes for Weight Loss:

1. Sabut Masoor Ki Dal

This simple dish makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. This dal preparation can be enjoyed with rotis, parathas, or rice. In this version, masoor dal is cooked with ghee, tomatoes, and basic spices. Flavourful and wholesome, you can never go wrong with this classic. Full recipe here.

2. Kerala Style Parippu Curry

If you're in the mood for specific regional flavours, you will enjoy this Kerala-style masoor dal curry. In this dish, the dal is cooked with onions, coconut, chillies, and spices. It is later topped with a coconut-oil-based tadka that makes it all the more aromatic. Click here for the detailed recipe.

3. Masoor Dal Khichdi

Masoor dal khichdi may become your new comfort dish

When it comes to healthy eating, khichdi is the go-to dish for many of us. If you're tired of moong dal khichdi, give masoor dal khichdi a try. Apart from the dal and rice, this version also adds onions and tomatoes to make it more nutritious. Read the entire recipe here.

4. Masoor Dal Dosa

Give your regular dosa a protein-rich upgrade by using masoor dal as well while making the batter. You can also add carrots, ginger, chillies, and spices to this special batter. Whether you want something different for breakfast or a light dinner dish, this dosa is a great choice. Here's the recipe.

5. Masoor Dal Soup

Masoor dal is also an amazing ingredient for making a variety of nourishing soups. Dal soups are something you can have nearly every day and thus improve your weight management consistently. You can try making a masoor dal spinach soup. Complete recipe here. Another recommendation is a masoor dal soup with carrot and ginger. Watch the recipe video here.





Add masoor dal to your weight-loss diet now and reap its many benefits!

Also Read: 5 Protein-Packed Moong Dal Recipes To Fuel Your Weight Loss Diet





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.